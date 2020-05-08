Angelina Jolie Happiness: 'Maleficent' Star Making HUGE Progress With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still in the middle of their messy divorce settlement. However, new reports say that the former couple is now more cordial.

Working On It

Brad and Angelina have spent years finalizing their divorce settlement after announcing their split in 2016. Their progress may be slow, but the ex-couple are finally working on building a much friendlier relationship.

Following their highly publicized custody battle of their six children, Pitt and Jolie are finally trying to sit down and talk. The former "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" stars have reportedly been more cordial to each other, according to a source of Us Weekly.

"Things between Brad and Angelina are better than they have been," the source told the news outlet.

The source added that the two have become more focused on solutions to their concerns.

"They're more cordial-they're aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them," the insider furthered.

A second source added that Angelina Jolie is apparently impressed by Brad Pitt's continued sobriety, as they try to navigate themselves through the platonic relationship they are trying to build post-divorce.

Brad has also been open about discussing his struggles with alcoholism. He once spoke of his vice as his way of "escape" from all his personal troubles.

The Oscar-winning actor has spent a year and a half with Alcoholics Anonymous after his split with his wife. He has been sober ever since.

Brad and Angelina's divorce settlement talks are still ongoing. Hopefully, the ex-couple could find a common ground and finally end their feud, at least for the peace and comfort of their children.

A Father's Love

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were together for 12 years. While they may have decided to put an end to their two-year marriage, the two have been working to co-parent their six children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11.

However, since their split, Pitt has only been in constant communication with his younger children. He sees them once every few days.

The actor currently isn't in contact with his two elder sons Maddox and Pax. During this time, while everyone is in quarantine, Pitt has been trying to spend as much time as he could with his kids.

The "Ocean's Eleven" actor is hoping to patch things up with his sons, particularly Maddox with whom he had a confrontation in the past.

Since their divorce, Angelina has been focused on taking care of their children. All six kids are staying with her and are being homeschooled at the moment. The couple, however, has agreed that it would be best if their children would attend a traditional school.

Not only will it exose them to the real world, but it will also allow them to discover more about who they are.

Although they have been separated for years, Brangelina fans are still wondering why their marriage fell apart. Pitt and Jolie were once one of Hollywood's power couples, and they had always been a crowd favorite.

While there might be no chance for them to ever get back together, fans are hopeful the two would find peace. This will help them co-parent all their children better.

