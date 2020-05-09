Kim Kardashian Pain: Kanye West, Wife Facing HUGE Marriage Issue Amid Lockdown

After facing yet another round of feud with their ultimate nemesis Taylor Swift, power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to be facing yet another challenge.

This time, however, the feud is running within their marriage.

Just like any other parents in quarantine, Kim and Kanye are given a chance to spend more time to bond with their kids at home. But instead of cherishing every moment, the couple is said to be facing marital issues at the moment.

According to sources of a U.K. Tabloid, Kim and Kanye have been at each other's throat since they started self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This led the couple to stay at the opposite ends of their house to avoid clashing all the time.

The source revealed that the 39-year-old mom is starting to lose herself for being on top of things in the household.

"Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her," the insider said.

"She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They've been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil."

KimYe Marriage On The Rocks?

It is not the first time that Kim and Kanye have been reported to be having problems while in isolation. Last month, another insider told Us Weekly that the 42-year-old rapper is getting on Kim's nerves most of the time.

"Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine. Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves," the source revealed.

However, the source clarified that Kanye also made an effort to take some load off Kim's shoulder by taking their kids to Wyoming to give her some space.

Despite several reports that Kim and Kanye are going a tough time together, a source said that their marriage is still solid as a rock.

"There are no issues in their marriage. They're solid. They're totally fine and doing great as a couple. It frustrates them to see otherwise," the source said.

Mommy Kim Needs A Break

Another source close to the couple said that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star badly needed some break and alone time away from the kids.

Even while on quarantine, Kim is said to be very busy juggling multiple roles as a law student, a businesswoman, and a mother to their four kids.

But just like any other mothers, The "KKW Beauty" mogul also needs some time off to keep their sanity.

"She loves the kids so much, but like any mom, she just needed time to herself. She needed a break from the kids and the screaming," a source told HollywoodLife.

During the early days of lockdown, Kim asked her Instagram followers for fun ideas to keep kids entertained at home.

Kim and Kanye had been married since 2014 and shares four kids, namely North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm -- all below 7 years old.

