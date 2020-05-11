Kylie Jenner Spends $11,000 For EXTRAVAGANT Mother’s Day Gift

Kylie Jenner just showed everyone -- and her sisters -- that she's a billionaire as she splurged thousands of dollars for mother's day celebration.

The beauty mogul sent Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian a cheetah-shaped clutch covered with crystals, which was made by the Hungarian-American fashion designer Judith Leiber.

They both took to Instagram to thank their younger sister for her sweet, and not to mention expensive, mother's day treat.

"Awwww! I love you, my sissy, Kylie Jenner," the Good American founder wrote while showing off her sparkling new gold accessory which costs $5,500 each.

On the other hand, the SKIMS founder wrote, "I mean, seriously Kylie? For Mother's Day? How beautiful," as she received a blue version of the handbag.

Khloe's X-Rated Survival Kit Gift

The Kardashians surely know how to show their love for each other through lavish gifts.

Aisde from the clutch, Kim also received a "Mommy's Little Quarantine Kit" from Khloe, packed in a blue Christian Dior makeup bag along with other gifts.

"I can't show you guys what's in here. But it's amazing," she wrote on her IG story.

The care package includes Tom Ford perfume, a facial roller, a cannabis product, and apparently an adult toy to somehow spice up her marriage with Kanye West after their rumored fight.

The mom-of-four also posted a table full of pink and white roses that were sent by the 24-year-old supermodel Kendal Jenner and Tristan Thompson.

"Thank you so much for this early Mother's Day surprise. They really are so beautiful," Kim wrote.

Kris Jenner Ruining Daughters' Summer Bod

Meanwhile, the Kardashian matriarch sent a naughty gift to her children.

The 64-year-old reality star gave Kourtney, Khloe and some of her few mom friends a box of Krispy Kreme donuts for a sweet treat.

"Omg @krisjenner is sabotaging my summer body," the 41-year-old Poosh founder posted on her Instagram Story.

Khloe also posted the same thing as she begged her mom to stop "sending" her "perfect" gifts.

Kim Kardashian's Sweet Tribute For Kris Jenner

Furthermore, the SKIMS founder took the day as an opportunity to pay tribute to her mom by posting throwback pics of Kris wearing a yellow two-piece bikini.

"This is an early Mother's Day post for my mom! The best mom in the entire world! I couldn't wait to give her her gift," Kim captioned as she shared a series of photos of the Kardashian matriarch.

On the second page, she also included a video of her flipping through a homemade photo album, which includes a snap from Kris' wedding to their father Robert Kardashian.

"I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears! Happy Mother's Day mom I love you beyond," Kim added.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles