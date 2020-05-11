Ellen DeGeneres Truly Rude! Former Staff Confirms Diva Allegations

America's beloved talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is facing more accusations regarding her diva-like personality.

Another former staff outed the 62-year-old comedian and revealed that "the stories are all true," referring to her mean behavior.

"Is she always nice? No," the former "Ellen DeGeneres Show" staff said, per FOX News. "It irritates me that people think she's all sweetness and light and she gets away with it."

Ellen DeGeneres Rant

It appears that the Emmy Award winner is not practicing what she preaches when she says "be kind to one another." This is after she was lashed out by fans after comparing her $27 million Balinese-style mansion to a jail amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"One thing I've learned from being in quarantine is that people - this is like being in jail, is what this is," DeGeneres mentioned. "It's mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days, and everyone in here is gay."

DeGeneres is currently isolating with her wife Portia de Rossi inside their 8,188-square-feet mansion with five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, luxurious indoor and outdoor areas, and an infinity pool.

Ellen's true Behavior

After the wave of criticisms, the revealtions about her poor personality didn't stop.

A former security who once worked with Ellen also accused the talk show host of being "cold" and "demeaning."

Security Imagery Specialists (SIS) operations senior manager Tom Majercak recalled the time when he was tasked to cover DeGeneres, her mom, and De Rossi during the 86th Academy Awards.

Majercak -- who assisted the trio from the red carpet, Dolby Theatre down to post-ceremony Governor's Ball -- revealed that DeGeneres' wife was "very pleasant and carried on a conversation" while the award-winning host gave her the cold shoulder.

"It started going negatively when she introduced me to Ellen and Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife and me,'" Majercak furthered.

"It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle."

This whole horror story against DeGeneres started when Kevin T. Porter's Twitter post went viral, labeling her as "notoriously one of the meanest people alive."

The podcast host and comedian encouraged his followers to come forward and post anecdotes about Ellen's bad behavior in exchange for donations to the Los Angeles Food Bank.

Porter's post received over 300 stories; however, he mentioned that "it's hard to tell which stories are real or not.

For what it's worth, one user revealed the story of Ellen's former head writer Karen Kilgariff stating that she was "fired" for not "crossing the picket line" during a writer's strike.

The 62-year-old host was also outed by her former guest, Youtuber NikkieTutorials, when she appeared on her show.

The famous beauty vlogger confessed in a dutch publication, &C Magazine, that she regrets guesting in "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" after her awful encounter with the comedian and host.

She revealed that she received unfair treatment and felt disappointed about it.

