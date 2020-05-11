Princess Diana Battle: Meghan Markle Would Have Clashed With Prince Harry's Mom on THIS

Everybody notices that there's a little bit of Princess Diana in Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Despite the two have similarities, the late princess's former butler, Paul Burrell, believes that the two women in Prince Harry's life would clash, if Princess Diana was still alive.

"I think, possibly, they would have clashed," Burrell told Closer Magazine, "I imagine it would have been two strong, independent women with different views on things - it would have been a battle between Meghan's way and Diana's way."

Burrell worked for Lady Diana Spencer for over ten years, up until she died in 1997. Though Meghan is no carbon copy of Princess Diana, the former butler believed that the Duchess of Sussex is savvier coming into the marriage, as compared to Prince Harry's mom.

He believes that the former "Suits" star is always looking for attention and a career-boost.

"I think the main difference between them is that Meghan has a game plan."

For Meghan, the former employer of the late princess said that Meghan might also be courting the press, but it's more for her career.

"In years to come, we'll see her on red carpets with A-list friends, in films perhaps."

But Princess Diana wasn't like that.

"She wasn't interested in self-promotion."

Princess Diana was giving herself a voice, and at that time, was "young and naive."

"Diana did the book with Andrew Morton and courted the press over the years because she didn't have a voice. And her strong-mindedness meant she cared, and she felt the people of the country had a right to know what had gone on behind closed doors."

Paul Burrell also believes that the Duke of Sussex was attracted to the former actress because of her similarities to her mom.

"Harry went for and married Meghan because she's like Diana."

He concluded, "Both women who would always stand up for what they believe in and wouldn't be pushovers."

In another interview with Paul Burrell in January, he believed that Meghan Markle still had no clue what she was in forwhen she married Prince Harry and became a member of the royal family.

Speaking to "Good Morning Britain," he told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that nobody can understand the world of the royal family because "it's a very strange world, and a very strange family to marry into."

"It's very difficult for the outside world to understand what it's like to live in a palace. You don't just marry one person. You marry the whole family."

He explained that since Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne, he will not be able to make a massive difference to the monarchy.

Burrell shared that maybe it was something that Meghan Markle was looking forward to in the future.

However, he defended the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when Piers Morgan said they didn't want to do boring stuff.

"She had no idea what she was getting herself into. Nobody can."

