COVID-19 Heartbreak: Pink Details Scary Experience In Coronavirus Battle

Pink opened up about how challenging it was to recover from the coronavirus. The singer and her 3-year-old son both contracted the virus, though they are now on their way to recovery.

Not Another Flu

Singer Pink came forward with an impassioned plea for everyone to look after each other amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 40-year old singer shared in April that she and her son, Jameson, tested positive for COVID-19.

She revealed that their family stayed in a place and fought to recover for two weeks. The "Just Give Me A Reason" singer went on to criticize the federal government for failing to provide mass testing kits in the country.

In a special essay published by NBC News for Mother's Day, the singer narrated the challenges she had to face while in recovery from the COVID-19. More than the physical trauma that she had to go through herself, the experience got even more challenging because she also had to help her son through recovery.

The mom of two wrote about how truly heartbreaking it was for her as a mother.

"Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother," Pink wrote.

The "What About Us" singer also shared how scared she was because she did not know what was going to happen.

"Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next," Pink added.

The mother of two went on to recognize how privileged she and her family are for being tested. Knowing that they have contracted COVID-19 has put them in a better position to fight the virus.

However, not everyone had the same privilege -- not everyone has access to COVID-19 testing kits. This saddens the singer who has always been vocal about her criticism against the federal government.

Government Criticism

Pink pivoted to talk about the countless American families who do not enjoy the same privilege as her. She emphasized how these families stay at home while trying to fend off the virus all on their own.

"But our story is not unique; there are mothers all over America, and the world, that are facing this same uncertainty every single day," she wrote.

"Not every family, especially those living on reservations, or in refugee camps, slums, or favelas, are able to practice social distancing. In many parts of the world, it can take hours just to access water, and even then, soap may be an impossible luxury."

Pink emphasized that quality healthcare is everyone's right. It is not something that should be given only to those who can afford it.

She continued: "As we begin to envision what life will look like on the other side of this, we need to put ourselves in the shoes of moms around the globe and consider doing what we can to help keep their babies safe. How can we partake in ensuring their access to the basic human rights that so many of us are afforded each and every day?"

The "So What" singer also noted how proud she is to be in support of various domestic organizations that work to protect children and frontline workers during this unprecedented pandemic.

She specifically praised UNICEF, for which she is an ambassador for. She highlighted what the organization does in "helping governments and communities prevent the disease from spreading by training health workers, assisting teachers and schools, and working with all levels of government."

Pink ended her essay with a beautiful message of gratitude to all healthcare professionals.

"THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!" she concluded.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles