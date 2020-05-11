Ultimate Experience! Camila Cabello Offers MASSIVE Prize For All-In Challenge

Camila Cabello accepts the All-In Challenge, and she is inviting all her fans to participate in exchange for a massive prize!

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, it led to several problems all over the globe, including food scracity. In order to ease the widespread problem, a lot of celebrities accepted the All-In Challenge online.

Now, Cabello is all in, too!

Recently, the 23-year-old "Never Be The Same" singer told her 49.5 million followers on Instagram that she will be participating in the challenge.

"i've accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE! let's come together to help the people and families that are struggling during this time. let's take care of one another," Camila wrote alongside her surprise video for fans. "Go to the link in my bio to donate if you can, you could be in my next music video and learn the choreography with me! love you guys, let's help in whatever ways we can."

She then revealed that the lucky fan will get a round-trip domestic flight, a one-night hotel stay, and a special appearance in her next music video.

In the same clip, she explained that her special offer will be given once the social distancing is over.

In her All-In Challenge profile, fans can donate a specific amount in exchange for entries on Camila's offer. A $10 donation is 10 entries, a $25 donation is 25 entries, a $50 donation is 100 entries, and a $100 donation is 200 entries.

All the money raised through the challenge will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.

What Exactly Is All-In Challenge?

The All In Challenge Foundation (AICF) is a non-profit corporation that aims to extend its help to the countries that are currently facing an unprecedented food shortage. Fanatics founder and executive chairman Michael Rubin, along with Alan Tisch, Gary Vaynerchuk and the whole Fanatics team, started the challenge to raise money for their heartwarming cause.

"I believe when the world faces a crisis, business and sports have an obligation to step up and make a difference," Rubin said.

The organizations under it come together to eliminate food insecurity during the challenging times caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The challenge is not only open for celebrities, but for athletes, teams, and business moguls, too.

As of the writing, the site already raised $39,662,110. Some of the top auctions include "Private Putting Lesson With Tiger Woods + VIP Experience at 2020 Hero World Challenge," "18 Holes of Golf With Phil Mickelson and VIP Package the 2021 AMERICAN EXPRESS," and "Fly on Air Drake from Vegas to LA and Party with Drizzy."

Meanwhile, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft also joined the movement by putting his Super Bowl LI championship ring up for auction.

"What could I do that would be special? I've been thinking about it for weeks," Kraft said in a clip. "So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back."

