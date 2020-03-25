Too Risky! Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Violate COVID-19 Safety Measure

Social media nowadays are flooded with celebrities quarantining together and taking this as an opportunity to relax and pause amid the global chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pop star Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid spent their self-imposed isolation in London as they snuggled while doing self-care Sunday.

Singer/songwriter John Legend and her wife Chrissy Teigen also joined the home-coupling trend together with their lovely children Luna and Miles.

PDA Packed Weekend Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As for the fairly new couple, it seems that no outbreak can separate Camila Cabello from her beau Shawn Mendes as they spent their PDA packed weekend in Miami.

Despite health officials' plea regarding social distancing, Cabello and Mendes turned blind-eye as they were spotted sharing a sultry kiss.

The 23-year-old pop star was seen sporting a plunging maxi dress together with shirtless Shawn while surrounded with tall trees as they walked outside holding coffee mugs.

The photo can be seen here.

Instagram Live Concert

This came after the "Senorita" hitmakers joined other musicians and artists and staged an Instagram live concert over the weekend.

"We're gonna sing a few songs today because social distancing doesn't have to be boring," Cabello mentioned as they began the quarantine concert live stream.

Mendes, on the other hand, encouraged their fans to be safe and to stay indoors. The 21-year-old artist also advised the public to look after yourself and "give yourself the patience and love you deserve right now."

Shawn Mendes Donates In His Hometown

The Canadian singer also pledged to donate $175,000 to The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in his hometown in Toronto.

He teamed up alongside The Shawn Mendes Foundation to provide children medical supplies and equipment during this health crisis.

"The @shawnfoundation & I have been working to find ways to best support COVID-19 relief efforts, and to direct our resources to where we can make a difference," Mendes posted via his Instagram account.

"We've made a donation to @sickkidssvs hospital this week to help support the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 in my hometown of Toronto. For the next month, all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation will go towards SickKids Hospital & relief efforts around the world by the @WHO," he continued.

Camila Cabello "Heartbroken" After Postponing Her Romance Tour

Meanwhile, the "Havana" hitmaker has just posted a lengthy Instagram message telling her fans to keep safe and urged her followers to be compassionate towards each other.

The pop star also announced that she will be postponing her upcoming Romance tour in light of the pandemic.

"I'm truly heartbroken to say that we've decided we need to postpone the tour," Camila wrote on her Instagram.

The Cuban-American singer explained that she and her team have decided to push back the tour dates to take extreme precautionary measures during this situation.

"We can't start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do."

