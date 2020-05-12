Prince Charles Secret: Prince Of Wales Shares Favorite Breakfast Recipe!

Prince Charles gets real and simple with his favorite breakfast recipe. The heir to the throne shares an important recipe that has been kept within the royal family, and it's definitely a must-try for everyone.

A Royal Breakfast

The Prince of Wales shared his love for an egg dish. Rumors claim that the heir to the British throne eats at least one boiled egg every day. However, on Sunday, Prince Charles shared a more elaborate breakfast recipe on social media.

Clarence House posted on their Twitter and Instagram accounts one of the royal's favorite recipes for Cheesy Baked Eggs.

The special recipe, which included a note "where possible, use organic ingredients," was shared with the public in association with the British Cheese Weekender. It is a free online festival featuring various British cheeses in support of the industry that makes them.

Like every other industry suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic, the cheesemakers remain hopeful that all these shall pass.

"One thing that undoubtedly brings many of us great comfort is good food. It is, therefore, deeply troubling to learn that this crisis risks destroying one of the most wonderful joys in life - British cheese!" Prince Charles said in a post on Instagram.

The Prince of Wales has always been a patron of the Specialty Cheesemakers Association. He went on to emphasize how much the industry needs the support of the public during this difficult time.

"British cheese makers need our support during this time of great uncertainty, and we can all help in the simplest way. By sourcing British cheese from local shops and cheesemongers, and directly from producers online, you can make a vital contribution to keeping these small businesses afloat during the prevailing crisis."

The most recent post of the Clarence House is a way to show support to the British Cheese producers. While Prince Charles may be known to have a great love for eggs, the new recipe they shared only revealed how much the heir has that same great love for cheese too.

A Royal-Approved Recipe

Clarence House shared the recipe of Prince Charles' favorite Cheesy Baked Eggs in their official social media accounts. Since it has two of the Prince's favorites, it seems this recipe has passed the royal standards.

A proud champion of native British cheese, His Royal Highness has released one of his favourite recipes, Cheesy Baked Eggs, which can be made by using any number of our great British cheeses. #BritishCheeseWeekender pic.twitter.com/htogWqGFQ2 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 10, 2020

The best part about this recipe is that most of its ingredients can be found in everyone's pantry. In particular, it includes: 100g wilted spinach; 1 cherry tomato or sundried tomatoes; 35g strong soft cheese (e.g. Tunworth, Golden Cenarth or other strong soft cheese); 1 egg; 80ml double cream; 15 g grated hard cheese (e.g. Old Winchester); Fresh basil leaves - torn and; Charcuterie (optional)

Clarence House also shared the method of how the recipe can be prepared by everyone else. It involved a few simple steps of mixing ingredients here and there.

Once the egg is cracked at the center of the spinach, double cream needs to be poured over it to avoid breaking the yolk. To finish off, sprinkle the top with grated hard cheese.

Bake it in the oven for eight to 10 minutes and let it stand to cool a bit. The dish is ready to be served just like how the royal heir to the throne loves it.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles