Kardashian Secret: The Beauty 'Secret Weapon' Kardashians Sisters Deny and Hide

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner have all admitted that they did some kind of procedure done, but they mostly talk about fillers.

While the sisters deny having extensive work done to their bodies, fans are sincerely not convinced that they did not have plastic surgery.

Kris Jenner, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, isn't shy about the procedures she has done in the past.

In 2011, she went under the knife to have a neck lift, as well as laser treatments, fillers, and Botox. She even opened up to having breast augmentation.

After giving birth to Kourtney, Kim, Rob, and Khloe Kardashian, the mom-of-six sites that the gravity took over.

"It was great for about 25 years or 30 whatever it was, and then a couple of years ago, I felt like they were too big, and I felt matronly, and nothing fit anymore," so she decided to "get them out."

Kris continued, "The same doctor who put them in took them out and then had to do a little lift. He put smaller implants in."

She also told The Daily Mail that she had her chin lifted, in addition to the Format Face Pinnacle Lift.

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters Kourtney also admitted that she had her breasts augmented, but now regrets the procedure.

The reality star went under the knife when she was just 21 years and couldn't understand why she made the decision when her assets were great as they are.

"I wish I never did it. I had great boobs. Now I'm going to have to get them redone at some point."

Kourtney shared that she would never get Botox or fillers because she would instead look like herself and embrace her imperfections.

Kim Kardashian has admitted to only getting one thing done, and that's Botox.

"To me, it isn't plastic surgery. I never had my nose done."

But that's the thing about the Kardashians. They deny most of the procedures.

Fans are not convinced that the sisters got their bodies by diet and exercise, even though they have personal trainers, and especially not from makeup, no matter how good it makes most people look.

Kim Kardashian West's butt has been the subject of surgery speculation for years.

In 2016, the KKW Beauty mogul revealed that she does get injections in her butt, but clarified that they are cortisone shots to help with her psoriasis.

The richest Kardashian-Jenner sister, Kylie Jenner, is rumored to have had her breasts done but has only talked about getting fillers in parts of her face other than just her lips.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and fillers can really do. I mean, no, it's fillers. I do not deny that."

"Revenge Body" host, Khloe Kardashian's appearance, has changed drastically in the past couple of years that her face looks completely different.

Though she admitted to getting fillers and Botox, she denied getting a nose job.

"Everyone says I've had my nose done, and I swear I haven't."

The only Kardashian-Jenner sister who may not have been under the knife is model Kendall Jenner. She addressed the rumors that she had extensive work done on her face saying, "As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense."

It will take a lot of time for fans to be convinced that the reality stars haven't gone under the knife for specific types of plastic surgery.

Comparing before and after photos, you can really see the dramatic differences. If they deny the plastic surgery, the Kardashian-Jenners may be talented in Photoshopping their pictures.

