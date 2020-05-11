Kardashians Broke Because of The COVID-19? Debt REACHES $180 Million!

Kim Kardashian West and her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner are reportedly going to be broke because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Though they may have the money now, they're headed down that troubling road if they don't start saving a significant portion of their income these days.

With a mansion like theirs, they use daily staff to run their households, which includes employing chefs, drivers, nannies, personal trainers, and glam squads. They don't come cheap.

Fans of the sisters even pointed out that most of them own more than one property and hold massive mortgages questioning if they will downsize soon.

Each sister's social media page is another way for them to earn as well, aside from their businesses like Kendall Jenner's modeling career, Khloe Kardashian's denim line called Good American, Kim Kardashian West's KKW and Skims, Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin empire and Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh.

They also have so many endorsements on the show.

However, none of this is promised income when a bad economy hits.

According to Star magazine, with ratings down and people aren't buying the products they're endorsing, they may have to make sacrifices soon.

The family is reportedly putting on a brave face in public, but in reality, they are all freaking out that the empire their mom Kris Jenner built is starting to crash.

A source told the tabloid, "Their profits are going down, but their lavish lifestyle is as expensive as ever. It's been a major reality check for them - and a scary one because they've got to start watching every dime."

Some of the burdens that they have been facing include their staff's pay, keeping up-to-date payments on their luxury vehicles, and keeping their mansions in top shape.

The source even revealed that Kardashian's family debt is now up at $180 million.

"They have so many properties, and the mortgages are sky-high. If things don't improve, they're going to have to downsize."

Speaking of their reality show, the source suggests that it may even have to be cancelled soon.

"The ratings have been declining for years, and they're all bracing themselves for a full-blown cancellation."

Though there is no telling what the coronavirus has done to the Kardashian Jenner family, the show's contract is up this year, and there will be a significant chance it will already be cancelled.

Maybe Kylie Jenner will have to carry some of the burdens of her family's financial problems, as she continues to top Forbes' youngest billionaire for the second time in a row.

Kylie's net worth is $1 billion. Following her is Kim Kardashian, whose net worth is $350 million, followed by Khloe at $40 million, Kourtney $35 million, Kendall Jenner $30 million, and Rob Kardashian at $10 million thanks to his sock company.

With the recent drama with Kourtney leaving the show, Khloe wanting to focus on her daughter and Kim Kardashian's marriage woes; it's unsure if they will continue to up their game to think of another strategy to redeem themselves, backlash after backlash.

