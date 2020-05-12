5 Anti-Bacterial but Non-Drying Hand Soaps to Fight Germs Online

Aside from getting your hands free from the coronavirus, you also want your hands to be moisturized.

With the weather all weird, hot today, then freezing the next, you need to take good care of your hands.

Take care of your hands while keeping them virus-free with these hand soaps.

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Liquid Hand Soap

A household staple and favorite, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Liquid Hand Soap is an all-around companion of the hard-working hands. With its garden-fresh honeysuckle blossom scent, it not only soothes the skin but also leaves it smelling sweet and clean. It contains olive oil, aloe vera and essential oils, making sure your hands get the best moisture they deserve while maintaining it germ-free. Mrs. Meyer's collection of body products and various aromatic cleaning formulas will give your home an overall sweet, fruity and refreshing smell.

Jergens Extra Moisturizing Hand Wash

This famous name in the field of body products should not be left out of this list-and for a good reason. Throughout the years, Jergens has produced millions of products that everyone has used at least a few times in their lifetime. This Jergens Extra Moisturizing Hand Wash is one of those products that the world has grown to love. Its soft lather formula allows the skin to rehydrate its moisture while killing germs. It leaves the skin smooth with a cherry almond scent that Jergens is known for. You will not worry hving dry hands every time you wash since this has a powerful moisturizing properties brought about by its mineral and lanolin oils.

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash

When your hands deserve a little luxury, a good pump of Aesop's Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash is all you need. It is powered by various fragrant and relaxing ingredients like peel, bark, lavender, and citrus oils, it is guaranteed to leave your hands smelling a little more divine than the usual. It also has sea salt which gently aids in rubbing off the surface debris found on your fingers, making sure that it cleanses and moisturizes your hands as you wash. You may accompany it with the hand cream of the same name to further carry that luxurious scent and give your hands a boost of hydration anywhere you are.

Live Clean Argan Oil Replenishing Liquid Hand Soap

Powered by Moroccan argan oil, Live Clean presents a vegan way of moisturizing and cleansing your hands. It is purely natural and relies on olive oil and grapeseed oil to keep the moisture in your hands. Its generous amount of oils also naturally improves the texture and tone of your hands, while helping protect the skin's moisture barrier through its high number of Vitamin E. As Live Clean Argan Oil relies on its various oils for moisturizing the skin, it relies on its citric acids to soften the dirt to aid in washing. This plant-based product is gradually becoming a crowd favorite with its environmental advocacies and sweet smelling aroma in store.

L'Occitane Verbena Liquid Soap



This small yet powerful hand soap boasts a gentle non-drying lather to soothe your skin. It leaves your skin soft and fresh after every wash due to its vegetal soap base and wheat proteins. But the real winning factor of this French-founded product is its crisp, citrus scent of verbena. Though L'Occitane Verbena Liquid Soap leans a little on the expensive side, you are sure to get your money's worth through its long-lasting and reliable effects.

