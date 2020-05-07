Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Effective in Treatment and Relieving of Itchy and Flaky Scalp

When your scalp starts to feel itchy and flaky, you might find yourself using the words "dandruff" and "dry scalp" reciprocally.

But while you think that the two terms have a similar meaning, the two are actually different scalp conditions that need to be handled in different ways.

But what's the difference between dandruff and dry scalp?

Dry Scalp

A dry scalp is when the skin on your head is dry and does not produce or preserve enough natural oils to keep it moisturized.

You will notice you have a dry scalp when the flakes look smaller and whiter.

Having a dry scalp will make you look like you have dry hair since oil from the scalp helps conditions the hair.

Causes of dry scalp may be because of dry hair because of winter months, excessive washing, or skin conditions such as eczema.

Dandruff

Dandruff is the term for the tiny flakes of skin, dried oil and dirt build-up that forms on the scalp. It occurs when the manner of shedding dead skin cells speeds up.

Dandruff flakes are yellow-tinged and larger than flakes from dry scalp.

The faster the scalp sheds dead skin, the worse dandruff it becomes.

Potential causes of dandruff may include oil discharged by the scalp, fungal infections, or irritation to hair products.

It's also possible to have both dandruff and dry scalp. Dry flakes are more likely to be dandruff if you notice that the scalp feels oily when you feel the need to itch your scalp intensely, but the scalp doesn't feel dry and if the hair looks too greasy.

How to prevent dandruff

Mild cases of dandruff don't usually need medical treatment. So it's essential to improve your shower routine and use anti-dandruff product such as the Oribe Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, may be a good starting point for treating dandruff or dry scalp, whatever the cause may be.

How to treat dry scalp

Restore the natural moisture levels of your scalp by using a solution that is designed specifically for sensitive scalps.

This shampoo and conditioner set, Aveeno Scalp Soothing Rose Water & Chamomile Blen Shampoo & Conditioner, should be used every time you wash your hair and then following it up with a conditioner that's tailored to your hair type.

How to manage dandruff

Remove dandruff flakes without aggravating your skin by using this gentle clarifying product, Tea Tree Shampoo by Botanic Hearth, for your flaky scalp problems.

It will help not only balance the skin's moisture levels but will also block visible flakes from forming.

How to treat itchy scalp

If your scalp is itchy and flaky, it's because of sensitivity. It's essential to ease the scalp while also eliminating the excess flakes by using only the best shampoo for an itchy and flaky scalp.

This Klorane Peony pH-balanced shampoo is formulated for sensitive skin prone to dandruff.

Best anti-dandruff shampoo to use

While you can use medicated shampoos from top brands that contain selenium sulfide or zinc pyrithione, this Nizoral shampoo has ketoconazole, an antifungal, may be your best choice when you want to see fast results.

Keep the product on your hair for five minutes, three times a week to help maintain a clear scalp and prevent more dry skin or dandruff.

