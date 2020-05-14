Ellen DeGeneres Pain: Comedian Struggling To Deal With Diva Criticisms

Ellen DeGeneres has been facing left and right criticisms ever since the world was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The famous talk show host has been the target of a blast exposing her alleged unfair treatment to her staff, rudeness against her talk show guests, and overall diva attitude.

The 62-year-old comedian is one of the veteran hosts in the industry. Her combined wit, humor and charitable acts won the hearts of many viewers supporting the show under her namesake.

However, it looks like the recent revelations are slowly taking a toll on Ellen as the controversies keep getting worse by the day.

Series Of Bad Publicity

It all started when Variety reported that Ellen kept her staff hanging with the status of their job and salary. It was only on April 10 when the show informed the employees that their wages would be slashed by 60% after production shut down in March.

Ellen's ex-employees also lambasted her on social media by saying that she has this extremely diva attitude on the set and that she is "one of the meanest people alive."

In the same month, Ellen also received backlash after comparing her life in quarantine to "being in jail."

To add fuel to the fire, beauty blogger Nikie de Jager shared her awful experience after getting a chance to guest on the show earlier this 2020 to talk about her courageous moment of coming out as a transgender content creator.

Speaking to Dutch publication &C, the owner of the YouTube channel NikkieTutorials revealed that instead of getting a warm treatment, her experience was not as enjoyable as she imagined.

"Call me naive, but I kind of expected to be welcomed with confetti cannons. But instead, I was greeted by an angry intern who was a bit overworked," Nikkie said.

Meanwhile, Ellen's former security guard in one event, Tom Majercak, spoke to FOX News and described her as demeaning and not the same person as she appears on TV.

Ellen's Struggle

According to a source, Ellen thought it would simply go away. However, she is now struggling to deal with the unending negative criticisms

"Ellen is at the end of her rope," a source told Us Weekly. "She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few haters. But it's not a passing thing - the hits just keep coming."

The award-winning host is said to be leaning on her wife, Portia de Rossi, and some trusted friends throughout this battle.

"Ellen's so grateful to have Portia in her life as a soulmate and a sounding board, but that doesn't mean it's been easy," the insider said.

Thankfully, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" rating continues to soar high, which means the controversies have not affected her show.

"Ellen's been in our homes for so long; it'll take a lot more than a bodyguard and a blogger to change how people feel about her. Her best response is just being happy Ellen on the show every day," the source added.

