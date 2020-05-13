Adorable Stormi WINS The Internet After Passing Kylie Jenner Challenge!

Kylie Jenner is having a major proud momma moment after sharing how her adorable daughter Stormi passed a self-control challenge at such an early stage.

As she now conquers the TikTok world, Mommy Kylie probably came across the popular "Fruit Snack Challenge" for toddlers and decided to put her 2-year-old daughter to test.

The challenge aims to test the patience and self-control of toddlers while in front of a delectable snack. But the real challenge is if they can follow a simple instruction even in the absence of the adults.

Will they give in to temptation or be patient to get a much bigger reward?

Stormi's Challenge

In her version of the Fruit Snack Challenge, the 22-year-old makeup mogul placed a bowl of pastel-colored chocolates in front of Stormi, who was sitting pretty on the couch.

As expected, the little girl's eyes lit up after seeing the bowl of sweets and was ready to dig in. However, Mommy Kylie stopped her and gave her clear instructions.

"Okay, so I'm gonna put the chocolates right here, okay? You can only have three of them," Kylie said as Stormi tried to jump on the chocolates.

"But wait! You have to wait until Mommy comes back. I have to go to the bathroom," Kylie added, to which Stormi responded politely with "Okay."

"So let me go to the bathroom, and then you can have it, okay? You gonna wait for mommy?" Kylie asked, and Stormi responded, "Yeah!"

Kylie once again repeated her instruction to make it clear, "Wait for me, and you're gonna have three, okay?"

Stormi agreed to her mother's request and sat perfectly on the couch, appearing to be watching television while waiting for Kylie to come back.

The Moment Of Truth

But a few seconds after Kylie left the room, the little girl's willpower was tested when she got distracted with the bowl of chocolates.

She once again dived near the bowl, scanned her surroundings, and attempted to grab the tempting snack with both hands. Stormi even looked straight to the chocolates and murmured her excitement.

However, she tried to fight her cravings, sat back straight once again and cheered herself while chanting: "Patience, patience, patience!" trying to discipline herself to be patient and follow Mommy Kylie's instruction.

And when the "Kylie Cosmetics" boss babe finally returned the room, Stormi screamed in excitement and jumped up and down to signal that she could finally get her reward.

"Did you wait?" the curious mom asked, prompting Stormi to reply and proudly said, "Yeah!"

Stormi then giggled her heart out and treated herself with some chocolates.

Watch the adorable clip here.

Internet Meltdown

Kylie shared the clip on her Instagram account and surely made everybody's heart melt with Stormi's overflowing cuteness.

"OMG, how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint," Kylie's older sister, Kim Kardashian, commented.

"Ommmg! My heart melted when she started her patience affirmations. She is something special alright," makeup artist Hrush Achemyan wrote.

Kylie's daughter won the internet with this cute video, and they are surely demanding for more Stormi content.

