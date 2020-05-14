The TRUTH Behind Ariana Grande's Mystery Lover Confirmation -- REVEALED!

Ariana Grande has sent her fans into a total frenzy after lowkey confirming her relationship with new boo Dalton Gomez in the official music video of her song "Stuck With U."

Last Friday (May 8), Ariana and Justin Bieber's collaboration song was officially released together with a music video that could not be any more timely and relatable with what is happening to the world right now.

The DIY-music video featured Justin and Ariana's moments at home while on lockdown. Justin was, of course, chilling with his wife Hailey Baldwin while Ariana was seen spending time with her dog, Toulouse. It also showcased some of Justin and Ariana's closest friends in and outside the industry, dancing with their loved ones at home.

However, at the end of the video, the 26-year-old singer made a surprise revelation by showing a romantic dance with a guy wearing an all-black ensemble in her bedroom.

At first, the guy remained anonymous as his head and face went over the screen, but before the music video ended, his face was eventually revealed -- and it was Dalton Gomez.

According to a source, after having a series of high-profile and well-publicized relationships, Ari initially wanted to keep her new romance private. Apparently, the fans are aware that the "Thank You, Next" is entertaining a new man in her life, but they were not sure about the guy's identity at first.

The speculation started when eagle-eyed fans noticed a guy petting her dog in the background in one of Ariana's Instagram videos. Fans were able to figure out the mystery man's identity through the tattoo on his arms.

However, things changed when diehard "Arianators" started connecting the dots, with all signs eventually leading to the luxury real estate agent.

"(Ariana knew) that fans were starting to catch on to the fact that [she and Dalton] were dating," a source told HollywoodLife.

The source revealed that Ariana wished to make their relationship official and wanted the declaration to come from her; hence, Dalton's cameo role in "Stuck With U."

"She wanted to be the one to confirm their relationship, rather than have someone else do it for her," the source explained.

"Ariana thought it would be a really sweet way to officially confirm things in her music video, especially since it was really organic and not a big production."

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Ariana and Dalton were first spotted together during Valentine's Day. TMZ reported that the singer was seen making out with a mystery guy in Bar Louie in Northridge, California. The outlet also learned that the said guy has been Ari's boyfriend for several months already.

Based on his Instagram account, which he immediately switched to private after the news broke that she is Ariana's new boo, Dalton is a real estate agent working for Aaron Kirman Group. He has been working there for five years and has worked with A-list buyers and sold multi-million dollar homes.

Another insider described Dalton as a "cool" guy with no gimmicks.

"You know instantly from meeting him that he's a good guy. Dalton isn't looking to be a star; he's just a normal guy with lots of confidence - and that's a turn-on for Ariana," the source said.

