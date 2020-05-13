Brad Pitt 'Awkward' Kiss: Lena Dunham Reveals Truth About Embarrassing Moment

With his good looks, oozing sex appeal, and A-list status, saying Brad Pitt is a girl magnet would be an understatement. Because of this, any lady who gets close to him will be an instant hot topic in Hollywood.

One of the many women who were recently associated with the 56-year-old actor is actress Lena Dunham, but not in a romantic way. It could be recalled that back in August 2019, Lena hit the headlines because of an awkward photo of her and Brad.

The photo was taken during the London red carpet premiere of the movie "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood." In the snapshot, the 34-year-old actress appeared to be trying to kiss Brad while the other cast (Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Damian Lewis) lined up to pose on the red carpet.

Internet users made a fuss about the photo and assumed that Lena attempted to kiss Brad on the lips. The actress was even called out for allegedly "assaulting" the Hollywood A-lister, while others see it as a double standard for men and women in terms of consent.

Nine months later, Lena got the chance to clear her name and explain the real story behind the viral photo.

Explaining The Awkward Kiss

Speaking to the virtual edition of Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live," Lena took the opportunity to address the uncomfortable moment where it seemed like she unsuccessfully kissed Brad on the lips.

"Well, the way the internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him, causing him a great deal of stress," Lena said.

The actress clarified that the photo does not appear like what it looks like and that she would never attempt to get a pass at Pitt.

"I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend," she explained.

Lena also revealed that Brad was made aware of the situation on the internet and was very sweet to take a moment to make her feel comfortable through a "secret pizza party."

"Later that night, because he knew I felt nervous, he took me into a room, and we secretly ate pizza," Lena said.

The "Happy Christmas" actress also shared that it was the time when she complimented Brad's ring, and the actor casually gave it to her.

"I wear it, and every time I wear it, something amazing happens," Lena gushed.

Working With Hollywood's Ultimate Boyfriend

During the same interview on Sunday (May 10), Lena also opened up about her experience working with Brad on the set of the award-winning Quentin Tarantino film.

"When I showed up to set, I didn't have some major megastar part; I was in a really great ensemble of girls so, I didn't expect... I expected you know, a friendly hello from Brad," Lena recalled.

Lena declared that Brad is the kind of person who can read the room. He knows that she is feeling nervous but made her feel cool working around the biggest stars in the industry.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles