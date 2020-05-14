Playboy Playmate: Savannah Smith Shares TRUE Thought About Stripping Down

New Playboy Playmate Savannah Smith opens up about how she truly felt about stripping her clothes for the magazine.

Playboy Playmate

Savannah is the newest Playboy Playmate for the May 2020 issue of the popoular magazine. Interestingly, she admitted that she feels right at home while doing her shoot with cars.

Smith bared her heart during an interview with FOX News, talking about how it made her feel to appear on Playboy despite growing up being homeschooled and facing criticisms previously.

When asked what the Playboy shoot meant to her, she said that it opened a new chapter of her life.

"I shot for Playboy right before turning 25 and I felt it was a sign from the universe that all of my hard work was paying off and that I am on the right path," Smith said.

The new Playmate added that she found a new family with the Playboy team. "I'm now part of a family, a sisterhood. I'm surrounded by all of these amazing, powerful women. It's just an honor to be considered one of them."

Smith also shared how lucky she was to be called for the shoot at the last minute. She did not even had enough time to overthink about it considering the suddenness of the event.

"The shoot was completely different from what I expected. They asked me about my childhood, my personality, and how I wanted it to look. I had a lot of say in the creative direction," Smith said.

When asked if she felt awkward that she went nude for the shoot, she simply replied: "And for some reason, I was not shy about shooting nude at all. I was more shy doing the interview actually. I'm so comfortable in front of a camera, but when it came time for the interview, it was about me, Savannah Smith, the person."

Moreover, she credited her past for being comfortable at the auto shop during the shoot.

"I think part of it is because I was raised by hippies who made me feel that I was always very comfortable in my skin," Smith shared. "The other part is that I'm a total tomboy," Savannah added. "I grew up with two older brothers and I've always loved working on cars. El Camino is surprisingly one of my dream cars. So I felt very much at home in an auto body shop."

Touching Lives

The brave young girl from Atlanta knew what she wanted, so she left home and took the risk. It did not take long before Savannah got her big break as a model.

The 25-year old model wanted to prove that she's more than just a pretty face. She intends to use her newfound platform to reach out to people, hoping that as a model, she would be able to talk about the issues she has always been passionate about.

Admittedly, Savannah was not expecting her Playboy Playmate stint to become a reality. At first, she wanted to take on the more conventional route. She once dreamed of becoming a social worker to help empower underserved children.

"I want to tell them that they do whatever they desire to do," Smith added.

The former preschool teacher and volunteer for special needs children believes that the confidence she was taught was what gave her the feeling of being in control with her life.

"I want to show young women and even men they are worthy of achieving anything they want. You can absolutely make it," Savannah shared.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles