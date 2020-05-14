COVID-19 Shock: Matt Damon Admits Stepdaughter Caught Deadly Disease!

One of Hollywood's most bankable actors Matt Damon revealed an unfortunate news about her stepdaughter, Alexia Barroso.

In his recent interview on SPIN 1038's Fully Charged, the "Bourne Identity" actor shared that his 21-year-old stepdaughter had contracted COVID-19 while studying in New York City at the onset of the health crisis.

"Our oldest daughter's in college. Obviously, that's been shut down, but she's in New York City. She had COVID really early on along with her roommates and got through it fine," the actor shared to hosts Graham O'Toole and Nathan O'Reilly.

Quarantining With The Family In Ireland

The "Ocean's Eleven" star and his family could not be with Alexia as they were stuck in Dublin, Ireland where Matt was filming for his upcoming historical drama-thriller "The Last Duel" directed by Ridley Scott.

He shared that they look forward to reuniting with his eldest daughter at the end of the month.

Alexia is the daughter of Damon's wife Luciana Barroso to her first husband.

Matt also mentioned that they failed to return to the U.S. after the production was shut down due to the pandemic and travel restrictions put into place.

On the other hand, he detailed his quarantine experience in Ireland with his wife and three kids Isabella, 13, Gia, 12, and Stella, 9.

"Obviously what's going on in the world is horrible, but for my family, it timed out," Damon furthered. "I'm with my whole family, I've got my kids, and we had teachers with us because we were planning on missing school for about eight weeks, so we've got what nobody else has, which is actual live human beings teaching our kids."

Matt Damon's "Contagion" Experience

The Golden Globe winner also talked about his 2011 thriller movie "Contagion," which has a similar scenario with the ongoing global pandemic.

In the movie, the 49-year-old actor played the role of Mitch Emhoff, a man who lost his wife to the MEV-1 virus and must protect his only daughter from the dreaded disease.

"Anybody who said you couldn't predict this, I mean, just look at 'Contagion.' Ten years ago we made a movie just talking to experts and asking them how this would look and kind of how this would go down," Matt Damon said.

Upsetting Experience

For his part, Damon shared the the situation with the coronavirus crisis is "upsetting" and noted that it will be a learning experience to prepare the world for the possible future outbreak that might happen.

"I hope some good can come out of it. I hope that. Luckily, this isn't as lethal as it might have been, so maybe this is a really good dry run for the big one that might come. Because these things do come along every few decades... best to be ready for it," Matt said.

Currently, tCOVID-19 has affected 213 countries and has recorded over 4.4 million confirmed cases while total fatalities have soared to nearly 300,000.

