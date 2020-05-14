Sorry Khloe Kardashian! Is Tristan Thompson a Father to Another Child?

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are reportedly threatening a woman to court after her continuous claims that the basketball player fathered another child.

The parents' lawyer, Marty Singer, sent a cease-and-desist letter to the woman, Kimberly Alexander, for her "malicious lies and specious fabrications."

According to TMZ, they are demanding Alexander to "immediately stop defaming" them.

It also said that Tristan had "unequivocally proven" he is not the father of the child Alexander is the mother to, after taking a paternity test.

"It is defamatory per se to falsely assert that someone is a deadbeat dad who allegedly does not support his children, and to falsely accuse my clients of faking paternity result," Singer said.

He then concluded, "It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is that you want your 15 minutes of fame."

According to the Instagram page "Say Bible," they revealed documents naming that Tristan was a possible father to a five-year-old child.

They wrote in January, "Tristan Thompson quietly took a DNA test on a child back in January and due for a second test."

Alexander has reportedly hired the Bloom Firm to help fight her legal woes, but the deal was unfortunately wrong.

According to the account, "The woman hired the Bloom firm to handle her matter but was let go by Lisa Bloom after the firm was unable to settle her matter with Tristan Thompson."

As per reports, Kimberly Alexander was reportedly uncomfortable with how much the Kardashian women were involved with the paternity test. At first, Thompson allegedly didn't want to take the DNA test, and the Kardashian family also didn't approve.

Bloom dropped Alexander because of the "run around" that the NBA player is giving them to get a DNA sample.

But when she once again asked Thompson to take another paternity test, the Kardashian lawyer said he agreed to it, but as long as it was done at an AAB-accredited lab.

Kimberly Alexander, a "published model," had previously taken to her Instagram to discuss the paternity issue.

She aired out her frustrations about the lab and went on to say that they sabotaged the tests because it had connections to the Kardashians.

Alexander captioned her pic, "With just one simple search of the DNA testing facility, you see multiple reports on the Kardashians how they trust them and how they as well use that facility."

She added, "I already had a sketchy feeling about going to a testing facility with Dr. Taddie."

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are demanding the model to stop talking about Tristan fathering her child on social media and to remove existing posts about the issue, or she will be sued.

Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant Again?

Despite lots of speculation from numerous sources and fans, Khloe Kardashian cleared the rumors that she does not have another bun in the oven.

Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

She took to her Twitter on Wednesday to slam the rumors saying she is "sick" and "disgusted" by the speculation about "her uterus."

"The nasty things you're saying about me over A RUMOR!"

