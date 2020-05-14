Royal Disaster: Meghan Markle Could RUIN Royal Family After Bombshell Revelation!

Even before marrying into the royal family, Meghan Markle has maintained a personal blog called "The Tig." The said blog site gave fans a glimpse of Meghan's personal life because she made it a platform to share her thoughts about food, travel, fashion and beauty.

However, after getting engaged to Prince Harry, Meghan was instructed by the royal family to shut down her personal blog and social media accounts. But since she is used to writing down her thoughts, the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress reportedly kept a diary during her entire time in the United Kingdom -- from the time she arrived as Prince Harry's girlfriend up to the moment she left as Duchess of Sussex.

A source close to Meghan revealed that the Duchess kept a daily journal and documented her time with Prince Harry. It is like a first-person memoir written by Meghan herself narrating her experience as commoner-turned-royal.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton believes that Meghan's journal could turn into a best-selling autobiography, and it will surely send shockwaves to the Buckingham Palace.

"She is a good writer, with a nice turn of phrase. Remember, she studied English in her first year at Northwestern College," Morton, who wrote the books "Meghan: Hollywood Princess" and "Diana: Her True Story," told the Daily Mail.

He claimed that Meghan's own words in a book would give her "total control" of the narrative, something she would love to have ever since seeking life outside the royal family.

Revamping Her Image

The revelation about Meghan's diary came after one of her close friends said that the Duchess desperately wants to shut her "demanding diva" image -- one who is rude to royal staffers. This is the same reason why Meghan wants their new book "Finding Freedom" out as soon as possible.

"Meghan seems to think that readers will finally understand the monumental anguish and turmoil she had to endure with a stiff upper lip. Meghan said people need to see her vulnerable side, something the book does in great detail," the insider said.

"I think [Meghan] wants people to feel sorry for her, or at least have compassion for her and all she's been through, which has been anything but a fairy tale."

"Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making Of A Modern Royal Family," written by royal writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, will be out on August 2020 and is already expected to be a global bestseller.

Other Royals With Diaries

Meghan is not the only royal who kept a diary to document her extraordinary experience being married into the royal family. Prince Harry's late mother, Diana, also reportedly kept a diary herself.

According to Morton, the fall of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles led her to document her thoughts and the reason behind her decisions during that time. She reportedly contacted Morton after learning that the author is researching to write a book about her.

