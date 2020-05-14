Meghan Markle To Play 'Briefcase Girl' Again? It's POSSIBLE!

Even before marrying into the royal family, Meghan Markle has a colorful background in the entertainment industry. Aside from her famous role as Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama series "Suits," the Duchess of Sussex also once acted as a "briefcase girl" in the popular game show "Deal or No Deal."

Now that the 38-year-old Duchess has officially stepped down as a senior member of the royal family, is it likely that Meghan will be open to acting as a briefcase girl once again?

In case you're not familiar with the game show, the briefcase girl's role is to secure the suitcase and present the corresponding amount inside once the player chose her briefcase number.

"Deal or No Deal" briefcase girls are known to have a model-like beauty and has a charming personality fit to make the game show more exciting.

Just recently, former "Deal or No Deal" host Howie Mendel encouraged Meghan to consider reprising her role as a briefcase girl, not to revive her Hollywood dreams but for a good cause.

In an interview with Star Magazine, Howie expressed his willingness to have Meghan on a fundraising episode of the game show, which will help raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

The 64-year-old "America's Got Talent" judge said that he would love to have the Duchess on the show if she would be willing to reprise her role again for a good cause.

"I should reach out to her to do a one-model Deal or No Deal to raise money to fight this coronavirus pandemic," Howie said.

The popular host also hopes that Meghan will find a space in her philanthropic heart to revisit the role for the sake of raising money for charity.

"Don't forget the little people," Howie pleaded.

Last year, Howie hosted a charity version of "Deal or No Deal" and said he would love to do it again to help in the current global health crisis.

"I'd love to resurrect it and find a way to do more," Howie said.

Meghan Markle holding a Deal or No Deal suitcase but inside it says “I will dismantle the monarchy” pic.twitter.com/LqCVpgjFD7 — Erin murder hornet Ryan (@morninggloria) January 8, 2020

Meghan As Briefcase Girl

Meghan became one of the 26 briefcase girls of the U.S. show between 2006 to 2007. In an interview in 2018, the Duchess made it clear that she only treats the briefcase girl role as a stepping stone in her career.

Speaking to Esquire, Meghan said that being a briefcase girl is something she did "to make ends meet." Her stint on the show also helped her realize what she wants to do in life.

"Definitely working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing," Meghan said.

"So if that's a way for me to gloss over that subject, then I will happily shift gears into something else."

Meghan recalled being the "ill-fated number 26" briefcase girl, making her the less favorite on the show.

"I would end up standing up there forever in these terribly uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down," Meghan said.

