Michael Jordan SPARKS Health Fear With Yellow Eyes In The Last Dance

Michael Jordan enchanted his fans with his documentary, but his yellow eyes stole the spotlight and caused massive concerns among viewers.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jordan's highly anticipated documentary titled "The Last Dance" received an early release date instead of its initially planned June 2020 release.

While each episode consists of staggering revelations about the NBA legend and the '90s Chicago Bulls, it also breathed life to various controversies and debates about the 57-year-old former professional basketball player.

Now, in recent weeks, fans questioned the alleged jaundice-like condition of Jordan due to the consistent yellow shade in both of his eyes.

Despite fans bringing it up over the years, especially after his retirement in 2003, Jordan never revealed the truth behind it. Eventually though, it has caused massive concern from his dedicated supporters.

Fans Expressed Concerns

His Airness' fans sought for the truth by posting updates on their Twitter account.

One fan wrote, "I know we have enough health concerns to worry about right now, but is anyone else concerned for Michael Jordan's jaundiced eyes in the "Last Dance"? Like for real it looks like he's in liver failure. #TheLastDance."

"I was wondering what is wrong with his eyes.. at 1st I thought he was just crying, but they look unhealthy," another one replied.

Most commenters believe that the NBA legend may be showing a sign of jaundice -- a condition wherein the whites of the eyes and skin turn yellow which typically indicates a problem with the liver. The excess bilirubin in a patient's blood can push this visual symptom to occur.

What The Expert Says

Meanwhile, Dr. Val Phua -- an ophthalmologist at Eagle Eye Centre Singapore -- sat for an interview with VICE and made a prognosis about what possibly caused Jordan's eyes to appear yellowish.

"Yellow eyes should not be ignored because they are a sign of something more going on. There is literally more than meets the eye," he said. "Leaving eye conditions untreated includes compromise in vision and even blindness."

VICE also added that the yellow shade could be a warning sign of more severe liver conditions, including hepatitis, gallstones, cirrhosis, and even cancer.

As Dr. Phua continued to observe the former Bulls star, he pointed out that it still would not be the worst-case scenario. His health could get worse once redness appears on top of the yellow discoloration, as it could be a sign of much more severe diseases like conjunctivitis, inflamed pterygium and pingueculae, uveitis, and endophthalmitis.

"His eyes are slightly discoloured which may point to jaundice, but there seems to also be a slightly raised lesion on the eye, which can point to something local causing the discolouration like a pinguecula," the ophthalmologist explained after his observation.

For the NBA legend's case, being a dark-skinned individual made the yellowish discoloration even more noticeable.

Jordan is a well-known fan of liquors. In fact, in one of his "The Last Dance" interviews, he held a Tequila brand he co-owns -- bottles of which can go for as much as $1,800 each.

