Bad Boy! Carmen Electra Found Being Dennis Rodman's Girlfriend RISKY

Carmen Electra just dropped the bomb and revealed the reason why being Dennis Rodman's girlfriend before was too risky.

On Sunday (April 26), Episodes 3 and 4 of "The Last Dance" -- the 10-part series of Michael Jordan's last championship season with the Chicago Bulls -- brought the spotlight to MJ's former teammate, Dennis Rodman.

The episode mainly focused on the 58-year-old retired professional basketball player, and his appearance made Electra recall how her relationship with Rodman felt like an "occupational hazard".

As narrated in the documentary series, Rodman asked Phil Jackson, the Chicago Bulls coach at the time, to allow him to go on a vacation in the middle of the 1997-1998 season. Jackson granted his wish and allowed him to roam around Las Vegas for two days.

However, Jordan already warned their coach that if he allowed Dennis The Menace to go to Vegas, then he was sure that Rodman would not make it back to the team anymore.

"I do remember being in Vegas with [Dennis]. It was on," Electra said. "The party was starting right away. One thing about Dennis, he had to escape. He liked to go out. He liked to go to clubs. We'd go to his favorite restaurant. Then we'd go to a nightclub. Then we'd go to after hours. It didn't stop."

Carmen then claimed that because of these wild actions of The Worm, she felt like it was risky to be the NBA basketball player's girlfriend.

In addition, the 48-year-old "'Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave" star also claimed that she did not know that the team had a schedule then, and that she was not aware that Rodman only took a detour.

Since Jordan's prediction happened, the Bulls tasked His Airness to bring back Rodman. However, he arrived at the most unsuitable time.

"There's a knock on the door. It's Michael Jordan," Electra recalled. "And I hid. I didn't want him to see me like that. So I'm just like hiding behind the couch with covers on me."

Not The First Sex Trip!

Rodman proved multiple times that it was dangerous to be in a relationship with him after he took the "Max Havoc: Curse of the Dragon" actress to more risky sex trips.

Speaking with Greg Braxton of the Los Angeles Times, Electra recalled one of her eventful moments with the athlete during one of his off days.

"One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me," Electra recalled. "He blindfolds me, and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we're standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court."

The story went on, and the model recalled how crazy it was to imagine how they became like two kids in a candy store as they ate Popsicles ice cream from the court's fridge.

A crazier moment happened next when they started to have sex all over the Bulls' practice facility -- from the physical therapy room, weight room, and even in the middle of the court!

