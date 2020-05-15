Skinny-Shaming! Sharon Osbourne FIGHTS BACK For Adele vs. Haters

Adele's massive transformation caused a stir in social media, especially as she celebrated her 32nd birthday with a whole new look.

The Grammy Award winner went on a weight loss journey following her split from longtime husband and Charity CEO Simon Konecki in 2019, and she has reportedly lost 100 pounds since then.

Fans went crazy when the "Rolling in the Deep" hitmaker returned to the public eye by posting a photo of her on Instagram to mark her special day.

Adele thanked her supporters for their well-wishes and also took the opportunity to thank the frontliners and health workers for their dedication amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What's noteworthy, however, is that Adele looked unrecognizable while sporting a form-fitting black mini dress with puffed sleeves and stiletto.

Netizens Criticize "New Adele"

However, Adele's drastic weight loss became controversial, as some people were surprised by her transformation.

The "Turning Tables" singer has been heavily criticized online after netizens expressed their disappointment, saying that she is no longer "relatable" and has changed her stance over body positivity issues.

Put simply, she was skinny-shamed for not loving her old big self and choosing to lose weight despite being fine with how she looked before.

Sharon Osbourne Defends Adele

Amid the heavy criticisms, British talk show host Sharon Osbourne threw her support behind Adele's weight loss journey.

In CBS' virtual chat show "The Talk," the opinionated presenter praised the award-winning singer for choosing to love herself.

"It was her time to lose weight, that's all, in her journey, in her life," Osbourne shared. "She must have felt, you know what, I'm going to try and lose some weight, for whatever reason -- health, I am sure."

The 67-year-old host then encouraged the public to avoid negativity and just be "happy" for Adele.

"She looks absolutely fantastic. I'm happy for her and everybody should be happy for her, because it was her choice. She didn't do it for anybody else but herself. And so, everybody should be happy for her."

Sharon Osbourne Recalls Her Weight Loss Journey

The former reality TV star then went on and shared her own experience about being overweight and how "unhappy" it felt.

"When really big women say they're really happy in their body, I don't believe them. I was really, really big and I wasn't happy," Osbourne said.

The mom-of-three and wife to Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne underwent gastric bypass surgery in 1999, which has caused her to lose 125 pounds.

However, she admitted that she regrets getting the surgery as it made her feel like it was a "cheat" and that she's not losing weight healthily -- which is why she decided to remove the band.

"I felt like such a cheat when I had that band on my stomach. It makes you vomit the whole time. Nothing goes down because it goes out," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2014.

Sharon also confessed that she was a "food addict" and her gastric bypass surgery did not help address the situation. "We all have our own little addictions that we do not in moderation but too much, and mine is food."

After her decision to remove the band, she chose to have Atkins Diet -- a nutritional program that involves eating meat proteins like steak and chicken.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles