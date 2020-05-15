Johnny Depp Fail? Fans Want Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard's fans have rallied online to show their support to the disgraced actress.

Just recently, devoted fans of the "London Fields" star created an online petition through Change.org supporting the actress being in "Aquaman 2."

Fans pointed out Heard's involvement in human rights advocacy, qz well as her various charities and organizations.

"She was the first American actress to be named Human Rights Champion to the United Nations Human Rights Office. She's an ambassador for the ACLU, donor to Women's Rights Groups, protector of refugees, and does charity. She has spent years helping children," the petition read.

The 34-year-old star's loyal supporters also mentioned how the actress served as an inspiration and "positive influence" to them.

"We want to see her in more films, movies, shows, modeling, and work in the entertainment industry. We want to see more equal rights advocacy! She's a positive influence on us and we should see more of her! We want powerful women who can be respected and treated equally."

As of this writing, the online petition has gained over 4,800 signatures and counting.

Amber Heard Got Fired From Aquaman 2?

The said petition came after the actress was allegedly dropped from the upcoming "Aquaman 2," as she has been "expelled from any future Warner Brothers production indefinitely."

According to We Got This Covered, her future project with the said production has been affected by her ongoing court battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Unfortunately, this has jeopardized her movie career. According ti the news outlet, she is having difficulties "securing roles with a defamation lawsuit hanging over her head."

A few months ago, the actress lost her appeal to have Johnny Depp's $50million defamation lawsuit dropped. With that said, she might be facing up to three years of jail time if found guilty of manipulating evidence.

On the other hand, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star strongly denied Heard's claims of domestic abuse and has insisted that he was the victim. In fact, Depp even accused his ex-wife of "faking" her bruises with makeup.

The 32-year-old actress met Depp on the set of their 2009 movie "The Rum Diary" and has been together since 2011.

Heard and the "Edward Scissorhands" actor got married in February 2015 on his private island in the Bahamas. However, they called it quits after a year.

The pair agreed to a $7million divorce settlement in August 2016. However, things got messy when Heard published an op-ed piece in December 2018 stating that she was abused.

Emilia Clarke As Mera?

Meanwhile, Heard has been the target of online petitions demanding that she must be removed from the production of "Aquaman 2" and from her position as spokesperson for L'Oreal.

Aside from these, another petition has popped up calling for Warner Bros. to replace Heard with Emilia Clarke as Mera in "Aquaman 2."

