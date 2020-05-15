Queen Sacrifice: Queen Elizabeth Breaks Own Protocol For This Urgent Reason

The Queen's latest move is quite shocking because it goes against her own protocols. Queen Elizabeth is unlikely to break her own rules for no important reason, though.

According to Express UK, Queen Elizabeth chose to ignore her own royal mantra of neither complaining nor explaining. However, it was for an absolutely valid reason.

She made a heartfelt phone call with a Fellow of the Royal College of Nursing, Professor Kathleen McCourt. Not only that, she had that call shared to the public.

While it seems nothing for people who do not know the implications, this can be considered more admirable because Queen Elizabeth is usually tight-lipped. However, this time, she released the audio for a very private phone call with the McCourt, who is also the President of Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation.

The call was made with the intention to pay tribute to the tireless efforts of the nurses in the country to keep the rest of the citizens safe from the coronavirus. Analysts claimed that this is certainly a first for the Royal family.

The said phone call took place on International Nurses' Day as members of the Royal Family strived to make nurses worldwide feel valued and appreciated for their valiant efforts. The virus is deadly, and yet nurses daily go to work on their protective suits to make sure those infected are receiving necessary care, putting themselves at risk of infection.

In the audio posted on the official Twitter account of the Kensington Palace, the Queen can be heard emphasizing the important roles played by the nurses during this crisis.

After exchanging pleasantries, the Queen said that the nurses certainly deserve to have an international nurses' Day to celebrate and be recognized in because "obviously they have had a very important part to play recently."

Other royal members, including Kate Middleton and Prince William are hard at work to make the frontliners feel appreciated and cared for as well, as they care for their covid-19 patients.

The "never complain, never explain" motto of the Palace is one of its oldest traditions. For years, the family never strayed from this, especially not the Queen.

The Queen has never ever participated in an official interview. She can make and deliver speeches, but she does not answer questions.

Imagine, she is the longest-reigning monarchy, but she only took part in her first televised exchange with a journalist in 2018. Still, on this breakthrough event, the journalist was not even allowed to ask her any questions.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the royals who have abandoned this principle not just once, but several times over, when they were still in their senior royal positions.

It can be remembered that staying quiet is not Markle's strongest suit. Asked how she deals with the pressures of royal life, she said she tried to have a "stiff upper lip" but she could not do it.

Before they stepped down their roles, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world with a documentary where they highlighted just how hard it is to live in intense scrutiny. Meghan Markle "explained" and "complained" how not okay she was, since the birth of Baby Archie and being constantly attacked in all sides with controversies and gossips.

Markle said that perennially staying quiet can be quite "internally damaging."

