Royal Love: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip Making the Most Out of the Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly found a silver lining during the coronavirus pandemic.

Being the head of the British monarchy for 65 years is exhausting, that's why Queen Elizabeth II is spending the lockdown at her favorite royal residence, Windsor Castle.

She and her husband, Prince Philip, is reportedly having dinner together every night, something that wasn't possible, along with the Duke of Edinburgh's preference for the Sandringham estate instead of being in Buckingham Palace.

A source told Vanity Fair, "One of the nicest things for the Queen is that she is getting to spend more time with her husband than she usually would."

The source added, "They have dinner together in the evenings, and I imagine the Queen is of the generation where she dresses for dinner."

Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Windsor Castle on March 13, a week early than her supposed Easter break plans.

On the same day, Prince Philip took off in a helicopter from Sandringham Estate, after living there for the past few months, to head to Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh share the castle with a couple of staff, including the Queen's dressmaker Angela Kelly and confidant Paul Whybrew.

Aside from spending time with the Duke, Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly been riding horses every day, and despite the coronavirus, she is in "excellent spirits."

While the couple is enjoying each other's company, they haven't forgotten about their royal duties.

The head of the monarchy continues to receive the Government's red boxes daily and even holds a meeting weekly over the phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As for reports that say the Queen may never go back to public duties because of the COVID-19, Vanity Fair's sources said that she's planning to get back as soon as she possibly can.

"She can't be seen to be going against official government advice, but it's fair to say she's looking forward to getting back to normal."

The source furthermore said, "It's a delicate line, but I think we will see her doing private audiences again and more of the work we are used to seeing her do in public at some point in the future."

Though palace aides will not comment on what Queen Elizabeth II's fall plans are, events are already being scheduled.

"The idea that we won't see the Queen in public again is certainly not the case. The Queen is planning to come back to work, and when she does, I think we'll see her work harder than ever," the source concluded.

Her Majesty is determined to work harder than ever once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted and wants to continue fulfilling her duties as head of the state.

Queen Elizabeth II also has not suggested that she will not be stepping back.

But it may take a while before she can safely return to Buckingham Palace.

Typically, the Queen would return to the castle in May until she has her summer break in July and spends it in Balmoral Castle.

According to reports, her forced absence is one of the most prolonged periods that she has been kept away from the royal duties in her entire reign.

