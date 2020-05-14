Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Made Archie's Birthday Super Special By Doing THESE

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's one-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, had a pretty laid-back birthday party celebration, and his two best friends were reportedly there.

Despite the coronavirus lockdown, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to make their child's birthday extra special, to which they treated him with some cake, balloons, and lots of Zoom calls to greet their little one.

The most extraordinary feature of his birthday was the smash cake, which was reportedly made by Meghan.

According to Marie Claire, a smash cake is a personal birthday cake made for a baby to enjoy how they please, which typically involves mashing it up with their "tiny baby hands."

People Magazine reported, "Meghan made the cake - strawberries and cream."

While the Duchess of Sussex took care of the cake, the Duke, on the other hand, busied himself by sorting out decorations for Archie's birthday.

Though they don't have guests over, Archie's best friends, Guy, a beagle, and a black Labrador, were also there to celebrate the special day.

"They make him laugh and are gentle with him," the source told Us Weekly.

The couple adopted the dogs in 2018.

Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, was not in attendance, but several sources told the publication that Archie had Zoom video calls with his godparents, family, and friends.

"They had a really simple but incredibly joyous day."

Aside from that, Meghan and Prince Harry also released a video of the Duchess reading to her son.

In the clip that was filmed by the 35-year-old Prince, Meghan read the famous children's book, "Duck! Rabbit" to her son, who sat on her lap.

The cheeky boy, as seen on the vide, played with the pages of the book, which was created by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Tom Linchtenheld.

To celebrate Archie's first birthday, the video supported the @SaveWithStories campaign in the US, and @SaveChildrenUK in the UK. These will help kids who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living in Tyler Perry's $18 million mansion in the Beverly Hills area while the producer is currently working in Atlanta.

"I'm told that they feel a great sense of freedom and they're enjoying their new lives, and they're enjoying things a bit more on their terms," royal commentator Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

After deciding to step back as senior members of the royal family, Meghan and Prince Harry hoped they could continue serving the crown while earning their own money.

Unfortunately, the idea was "unworkable" due to fears that they would be accused of "cashing in" on their royal status.

On Queen Elizabeth II's birthday last month, it was reported that the Sussex family FaceTimed the head of the British monarchy.

A spokesperson of the Sussexes said to Hello Magazine that the trio talked with the Queen on her special day.

E! News previously reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son loves talking and playing with other kids on FaceTime.

A source dished out to the news portal, "Archie has been loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives."

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Wants 'Finding Freedom' Released NOW to Shatter Diva Image

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles