Kim Kardashian Anguish: Kanye West 'Needy,' 'Moody' Behavior Unbearable?

One of Kanye West's former bodyguards revealed juicy details during his time working for the Yeezy creator, as well as his in-laws, the Kardashian clan.

Steve Stanulis talked to Hollywood Raw about his time working for the rapper and the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars.

One of these rules included Kanye wanting his bodyguard to stay "10 paces behind him on the street."

"So obviously, if someone is going to come up and do something, by the time I try to run up and prevent it, it would have already happened."

On Steve's first day, he claimed that the "Knock You Down" rapper got mad at him for not knowing what floor he wanted to get off at.

Steve shared that it was Fashion Week when he met him and was supposed to meet him at the studio.

And when Kanye got there, he and Steve got into the elevator.

The rapper reportedly asked him, "Aren't you going to push what floor we are going to?"

Steve then answered back to him, "I have no idea what floor. It's my first day."

Kanye then told him, on the bridge of a meltdown, "So you mean you didn't call ahead to find out where I'm supposed to be going?"

The rapper started ranting and raving, but the former bodyguard got the balls to talk back to his employer, because, honestly, Kanye West is making a big deal out of nothing.

"So I said, 'Look, bro, we can do this one of three ways. One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I'll know. Two, you could press the button, and I'll see which one you press so I'll know. Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and not going anywhere.'"

In the end, Kanye chose option number one.

Somewhere in the interview, Steve mentioned that the rapper was one of the worst clients he had ever have to work with, saying that Kanye West is the "neediest, moodiest" person ever, who is also the "worst tipper."

He even mentioned that West wouldn't allow him to take the same cab as him when they're traveling, or even sit at the same table as him when they went out for meals.

When it comes to the Kardashians who always get swarmed with paparazzi, he spilled that somebody working for the reality stars are unquestionably contacting someone from the press to let them know where they are.

"First of all, there's no way paparazzi doesn't get called upfront."

Steve claims that each Kardashian members know it.

"I'm just saying it's coincidental that wherever we are, they're always there."

But Kanye West's attitude may be the tipping point for his wife, Kim Kardashian West, who reportedly asked for space from her rapper husband.

A source told Us Weekly, "Kim feels like she needs some space from Kanye."

The reality star is busy juggling different things at once, including taking care of the kids, focusing on her law school, and her work commitments and with Kanye not helping her with the kids, it's exhausting to do it all alone.

The insider further claimed that the 42-year-old rapper is "super controlling," adding that the KKW Beauty mogul is feeling as though he's been "trying to impose his views on her life."

This comes after reports that the Grammy winner was getting on Kim Kardashian West's nerves and that they're arguing a lot more during the lockdown.

