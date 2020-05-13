Kim Kardashian Fat-Shaming? Is Reality Star Glorifying Being Unhealthy Skinny?

Kim Kardashian West is synonymous with a sexy body. She's very proud of the body she had worked for a couple of years.

There were times that she was praised for changing the public perception of what a woman's body should look like.

Instead of a thin, stick-like figure like how the supermodels looked back in the 90s, the KKW Beauty mogul helped popularized a curvier shape that is now more realistic.

"Having a positive self-image has always been important to me because it affects so many aspects of my life," she said.

Though millions of Kim Kardashian West's Instagram followers appreciate her for celebrating curves, others are not happy by how obsessed she and her sisters are with their appearance.

Fans even noticed how Kim glorified a comment for being thin.

When she first had her first child, North, the SKIMS founder revealed that she was nervous that she might not be able to get back to her pre-pregnancy weight and "not feel confident" ever again since she gained fifty more pounds.

But writing on her blog, she said, "I know I had to put a lot of work, but I got there. After 10 months, I felt like I was even better than before."

Recently, she faced backlash after posting an old photo of her mother, Kris Jenner, to her Instagram, and praised the momager for looking so thin just after giving birth.

She captioned the picture, "The first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do!!!!!"

While some fans think it was a sweet gesture for Mother's Day, others found that the 39-year-old mother-of-three was perpetuating unrealistic body goals, especially postpartum.

One Twitter user said, "Why is it always about being thin? People: Size of your body does NOT equal you with."

Another person said, "Why do we base GOALS on how skinny a woman can get after birthing a human?"

But this was not the first time Kim Kardashian was lambasted for saying that being thin is the ultimate goal.

In an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kendall Jenner asked Kim if she's eating, as she's concerned that she "looked so skinny."

Mrs. West then responded to her, "Oh my God! Thank you!"

Another time was when Khloe Kardashian told Kim that her "tiny" waistline looked "anorexic," to which the "Kim Kardashian Hollywood" creator thought it was a compliment, also saying a "thank you."

In 2018, the influencer came under fire once more for promoting dieting lollipops on her Instagram.

Radio 1 Jameela Jamil, who has a campaign about body positivity, described the reality star as a terrible and "toxic" influence on young girls.

"The Good Place" actress took to her Twitter to air out her frustrations, saying, "Maybe don't take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your brain and work hard and be successful."

She continued, "And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than 'I had a flat stomach.'"

But many critics are saying that Kim Kardashian West isn't using her influence to promote something positive. After all, she has over 150 million followers.

One person took to Twitter after seeing Kim's 2019 look at the MET Gala.

"I wish @KimKardashian would use her platform to speak on things like body positivity, but she keeps making her waist unrealistically narrow like her ass unrealistically big. It's disgusting and gross."

