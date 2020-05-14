Mary-Kate Olsen Net Worth: Billions Secure Through 'Ironclad Prenup' After Filing Divorce [DETAILS]

It was the right decision for Mary-Kate Olsen to have a prenup because after five years of marriage, she and her 50-year-old husband Olivier Sarkozy are headed to a divorce.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the former couple's divorce may be messy. However, thanks to the "ironclad prenup," things should be smooth sailing for the 33-year-old fashionista when the divorce proceeding starts.

According to an Us Weekly source, Olsen's "business interests" and "fortune" are protected.

Olsen owns a fashion couture clothing line "The Row" that she shares with her twin sister, Ashley. They founded the company in 2006.

Both also run an affordable fashion label, Elizabeth and James.

Forbes Magazine ranked Mary-Kate and Ashley as the 11th richest women in entertainment back in 2007. Currently, they are reportedly worth an estimated $250 million each.

Mary-Kate Olsen's French banker husband has reportedly given her a deadline of May 18 to move out of their apartment and take all her belongings with her.

The fashion designer claimed that the 50-year-old terminated their lease without informing her. Even with the pandemic happening, Olsen requested an "emergency order" to end her marriage for once and for all.

As per the documents obtained by TMZ, she signed a petition for divorce on April 17. Olsen couldn't meet the original deadline because of the quarantine guidelines, so she is asking for an extension.

Her legal team also accused Sarkozy of failing to respond.

Olsen is said to have added her divorce petition in the legal documents and requested that their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

Because of the order, Mary-Kate Olsen would be allowed to protect her property, preventing her ex-husband from throwing away all of her belonging before May 30.

Olsen filed for divorce because it has reportedly gotten "very ugly" between them. An insider revealed to E! News, "She's done with constant drama."

Another source told E! News that Mary-Kate isn't alone, as Ashley is spending time with her twin in New York.

Mary-Kate Olsen, Olivier Sarkozy 'Grotesque' Marriage

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy started dating in 2015. Sarkozy is the half-brother of the former President of France.

During the start of their blooming romance, it already raised eyebrows from a lot of people. When they started dating, Olsen was only 25 years old, while Sarkozy was 27 years her senior, who was aged 42.

However, it seemed like nothing could ever stand in their way, "true love," as they described it.

In 2015, they tied the knot in a "bizarre ceremony" that featured bowls filled with cigarettes making everyone "smoke all night."

According to reports, the fashion mogul is believed to have begged her then-boyfriend not to propose just yet, since Sarkozy told her he was ready to pop the question to her after ten months of dating.

However, he waited three years for Mary-Kate Olsen to accept his proposal.

But Olivier's first wife, Charlotte Sarkozy, branded their relationship "grotesque."

Speaking to the National Enquirer, she said, "That's not right. It's grotesque."

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Fat-Shaming? Is Reality Star Glorifying Being Unhealthy Skinny?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles