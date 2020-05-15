Sofia Vergara Sizzles, Turns Heads With Smoking Hot Bikini Snap [PHOTO]

Sofia Vergara urges everyone to stay home amid the growing problem caused by the coronavirus pandemic. She does this stylishly, however, by posting a throwback pic of herself wearing a bikini.

Memories Of The Past

The 47-year-old actress has been sharing throwback photos of herself in the past few weeks. The "Modern Family" alum has made it part of her quarantine life to share images of her life back when she was living in Miami, Florida in the 90s.

Late Thursday, Sofia shared another jaw-dropping picture showing off her amazingly sexy curves. While her show of cleavage might be a bit distracting, the actress wanted to send an important message across.

"#tbt Miami in the 90's #stayhomemiami," Vergara captioned the post. It came with a mermaid and several red heart emojis.

Her sexy photo came with an appeal to everyone to stay home and follow the quarantine protocols. The coronavirus pandemic has introduced everyone to the new normal. And while people are trying to cope in their own ways, Sofia delighted everyone with how she eases her way into the new normal.

The revealing pic showed Vergara looking fierce while she laid on the beach wearing a tiny bikini. Of course, the snap got her nearly 19 million followers showering her with compliments.

"So gorgeous, " one Instagram user wrote.

Another fan commented: "Bet you had them drooling bby!"

Another supported wrote how he was at a loss for words at the sight of Vergara's photo.

Age-Defying Secret

Last week was just the same. Vergara gifted her followers with a throwback photo of herself. This time, she was totally rocking the black bikini. It was also a picture taken in the '90s before she became a famous household name.

Sofia looked as amazing as ever. The photo became a total hit that it left a lot of her followers wondering what's her secret for the youthful glow.

How did Vergara manage to look as young and fresh as she did back in the 90s?

What could be her age-defying secret?

"You looked older then," one fan confessed.

Several of her fans agreed that she indeed looks better now than before.

Vergara is a mother to her son Manolo, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Gonzales. Now, the actress is happily married to Joe Manganiello.

The New Normal

The coronavirus pandemic continues to take lives all over the world. The number of positive cases has steadily increased over the last few weeks, too.

While there is still no vaccine or cure available, people will have to learn to continue living with the risk of COVID-19 just around the corner.

The call to stay at home and to practice social distancing is just one of the efforts of the government to help flatten the curve. The last two months may have been challenging for everyone and any bit of help to lighten the stress is truly appreciated.

Sofia Vergara, like other celebrities, may be having fun sharing throwback photos of herself in sexy bikini outfits, but it says a lot about how everyone is coping these days. In order to ease into the new normal, everyone must hold on to the wondering memories of the past.

