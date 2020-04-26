Sofia Vergara Shows Off Curves In Stunning Bikini During 'Patio Picnic'

Sofia Vergara shows off her natural curves while on a patio date with her husband Joe Manganiello. The lovely couple looked gorgeous as ever.

Out On A Date

The 47-year old Sofia looked stunning in her blue bikini while basking in the sun with hunky husband Joe Manganiello. The two enjoyed some quality time together while out for a date in their patio on Saturday, April 25.

The beautiful actress posted photos of their "patio picnic" date in an Instagram collage. The photos were taken from the backyard of her massive house. But that was not all what the fans saw, as the first photo was what left her fans completely stunned.

Leaving little to the imagination, Vergara showed off her curves while wearing a skimpy blue bikini. In the photo, she had her hands in the air as her gorgeous brown hair cascaded down her back while wearing a small hat to complete the summer look.

Meanwhile, her husband Joe Manganiello -- known for having one of the best-chiseled bodies in Hollywood -- put his arms on display in another photo. In the snapshot, he can be seen scarfing down on some food while wearing a black shirt and a pair of Oakland Raiders-themed shorts.

Sofia and Joe were a picture of a perfectly beautiful couple out on a date while in quarantine. As much as they'd like to have friends over, the pair is practicing social distancing and only had one guest in their picnic -- Baguette, their son Manolo's dog.

The precious pup seemed to be having a blast while relaxing under the sun and enjoying all the yummy food set before them. Their picnic food included a bunch of fruits, crackers, and a whole lot of cheese options.

Later that day, however, Sofia Vergara got a little more dressed up. She posted a photo of herself in her Instagram stories wearing a strapless multi-colored dress. It looked like she was all dressed up for dessert.

Everyone seemed to have a good time, even Vergara's fans who got themselves a surprising treat by just looking at her photos.

Always So Sexy

Sofia Vergara has always been known for her sexy outfits. The former "Modern Family" star has a history of wearing sizzling outfits that excite the imagination of her fans. Every television appearance she has screams of sexiness all over.

During one of the earlier tapings for "America's Got Talent" in March, Sofia looked absolutely gorgeous in a curve-hugging outfit. It consisted of a black and yellow Versace coat worn over a long-sleeved black top and a pair of fitted blue jeans.

Even on date nights, Sofia brings out her sexiest best. She and her hubby looked stunning while on a date days before everyone went on quarantine. Her unbelievable two-piece ensemble included a strapless top and a beautifully detailed skirt, showing off a glimpse of her toned midsection.

Her husband Joe looked equally attractive as well, sporting a gray suit with a white button-down. The pair posed for a few photos for the media before enjoying the night away.

Everyone is trying to cope up with the challenges brought by the pandemic. Their patio picnic is this couple's way of following the stay at home orders. Sofia and Joe are also enjoying their time together while in quarantine. It looks like they are enjoying it as much as they could.

