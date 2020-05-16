Royal Heartbreaker: Meghan Markle's FLIRTING Exploits -- REVEALED!

Meghan Markle has an undeniable beauty, charm and personality that every guy could fall for. While Prince Harry surely gets to see all of it after dating Meghan, what he failed to realize is that the Duchess is actually a master of toying with boys' hearts -- at least one of her "victims" has claimed.

Before entering the entertainment industry, it turns out that Meghan was a total heartbreaker even in high school. One of Meghan's high school friends recently came to light and shared his fond experience with the young Meghan.

Flirty Meghan

During the May 13, 2020 episode of "Reality Life with Kate Casey" podcast, reality TV star Nema Vand revealed that during their high school years, the Duchess of Sussex "toyed with his heart" and some of their colleagues as well.

"She knew what she was doing, she toyed with our hearts masterfully," Nema said.

The 37-year-old star is famous for his stint on "Shahs of Sunset," a reality TV series that follows a group of Persian-American friends living in Los Angeles. The story revolves around the group trying to juggle their social lives and careers while still following their family traditions.

Nema explained that the guys from his all-boys secondary school used to be paired with the ladies from Meghan's all-girls school. Their group of friends used to see each other often and meet their respective "partners."

The reality TV star also revealed a special moment when he and Meghan almost exchanged a kiss before it was smoothly interrupted by the heartbreaker herself.

"We were at a party one time, and she sat on my lap. She got nose to nose with me. For a 16-year-old guy, that is an emotional moment," Nema recalled.

"She said to me in Farsi, 'You are so beautiful.' I asked her, 'How do you know Farsi?' She said, 'I learned it for you.' Then she walked away."

Moreover, Nema expressed his hope that the Duchess is watching the Bravo TV reality series and that she would tell that his make-out story is as authentic as his personality.

Ghosting Meghan

Aside from the former "Suits" actress' flirty past, Nema also claimed that one of their pals in high school had a not-so-pleasant experience with Meghan.

He told Meghan about this particular friend named "Gabe," who, according to him, was very upset with Markle and how things turned out for both of them.

"My friend Gabe that I grew up with dated Meghan in high school and he says that after she got on 'Suits,' they were friends for years, and afterward, he said she kind of ghosted him," Nema revealed.

The Persian-American star said that Gabe valued his friendship with Meghan, which is why he was really hurt with how their relationship suddenly changed after the Duchess got her big acting break.

"So Meghan, if you hear this, reach out to Gabe. You know who that is, and just right that ship," he added.

