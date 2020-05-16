Royal Shock: Kate Middleton BREAKS Royal Protocol For Surprising Reason

Kate Middleton has been part of the royal family for nine years now. Since her wedding to Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge has been viewed as one of the royals who respects and strictly follows royal traditions.

While the 38-year-old Duchess seems like the perfect and obedient royal that abides to the rules by the book, an expert recently revealed that Kate also once broke a royal protocol to embrace her individuality.

Well-Trained Duchess

Soon after marrying Prince William, Kate immediately jumped on her royal duties and started attending her official royal engagements.

During his first few years as Duchess of Cambridge, Kate would just often walk and smile beside his soon-to-be king husband. She rarely made speeches, but she looked happy being on Prince William's side.

Over the years, Kate eventually found comfort in expressing her thoughts about important issues. However, body language expert Judi James explained that it was very obvious that the Duchess took some cues and coaching from the royal family.

"Although Kate looked delightful - her stilted, over-cautious delivery suggested she had been over-coached to the point where we weren't being allowed to see anything of the real Kate," Judi told Express U.K.

"It looked mannered and choreographed, with too many regular pauses that were timed regardless of context."

The expert pointed out that the Duchess has used scripts during her public speeches, which is often done by members of the royal family during public speeches.

However, Judi claimed that this particular move limited Kate from expressing her true self. She said that it was previously evident Kate was using a slow-phase delivery in her speeches, which sometimes fails to translate authenticity and lacks impact.

Judi said that the only time Kate showed her real identity was when she would flash a cheeky smile to Prince William during some of her speeches.

"Her emphasis on trying to be perfect showed when she made one tiny falter then performed a micro-grimace that suggested she needed to breathe out and turn any little mistakes into part of her routine," Judi explained.

Breaking The Rules

Over the years, Judi noticed how the Duchess of Cambridge changed the way she presented herself. It is like finding her own voice and learning how to be her authentic self.

During one of her speeches last year, the body language expert noticed how Kate ditched her script and confidently spoke in front of the crowd.

"Kate's speech in Pakistan last year did finally show signs of a casting off of regal elegance and perfection and some hints of the kind of more relaxed, congruent passion and a desire to create bonds with her audience" Judi explained.

She added that the mother-of-three has developed her individuality and has learned her potential as a speaker instead of focusing on her speeches to be flawless.

Judi believes that Kate's nine years in the royal family made her grow in confidence and speak naturally on what is essential for her.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles