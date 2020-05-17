Kim Kardashian Greed: Reality Star Capitalizes on the Coronavirus Crisis!

Kim Kardashian West's brand SKIMS has recently released a new item to their line that is genuinely appropriate during this season - seamless face masks.

The reality star's innovative shapewear line is the latest brand to join the bandwagon of selling face masks to protect people rom catching the coronavirus.

According to the website, the SKIMS Face Mask is "non-medical, reusable and washable face mask that is soft, breathable, and comfortable to wear."

The face masks are still echoing SKIMS's soft fabrics and aesthetic "nude" colors that come in five, namely, Sand, Clay, Sienna, Cocoa, and Onyx reminiscent of the different skin tones.

Each mask retails for $8, while a bundle of two masks costs $15, and $25 for four masks.

According to People Magazine, SKIMS will be donating 10,000 non-medical face masks to Baby2Baby, Good+Foundation, LA Food Bank, and the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

In March, SKIMS also had one of their biggest restocks since its debut. Because of the COVID-19 crisis, Kim promised that her shapewear brand would be donating $1 million to families affected by the coronavirus.

In a statement, Kim Kardashian West said, "To support mothers and children in need during this time, SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19."

She continued, "I am so grateful to all of you who have supported SKIMS since we first started six months ago. It's been a dream of mine for so long, and has only been possible because of your love for what we do."

Since March 23, the brand also donated 20% of their proceeds from their Cotton Collection to Baby2Baby.

Unfortunately, as of writing, SKIMS Face Masks are all sold out.

Will the SKIMS Face Mask Protect?

SKIMS noted on the details of the mask that "while a mask can reduce exposure to dust, allergens, germs and bodily fluids, it is not a respirator and will not eliminate the risk of contracting the disease of infection."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people are recommended to wear "face-covering in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain."

Though face masks will not protect you from getting the coronavirus, the center explains that it can help slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know they are transmitting it to others.

Other Fashion Brands Selling Face Masks

Kim Kardashian West isn't the first star to test the waters of face masks and PPE becoming a part of everyday wear.

Many designers and celebrities are hawking face masks on social media, often with a portion of the sales going to several coronavirus relief charities.

Recently, supermodel Karolina Kurkova worked with fashion brand Billie Blooms to produce sustainable cotton masks.

Alice + Olivia also sells a face mask that features their signature prints.

Even singer-hitmaker The Weeknd dived into selling face masks in his merch store, where fans can purchase two different designs with the singer's logo.

Proenza Schouler, a luxury brand, had silk masks for sale costing $100 each. These are currently out of stock, as well as its children's version.

