Piers Morgan Devastation: Host Details COVID-19 Massive Impact, Facing Unemployment Threat?

Piers Morgan is personally affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Although he is not infected by the dreaded virus, he is dealing with nearly as much as pain as those who had. Added to that, there is a loud cry for him to be removed from "Good Morning Britain' show. In a time where people feel uncertain about their livelihoods, this is a big problem.

Speaking on TalkRadio, Piers Morgan detailed how covid-19 is presently turning his life upside down, in the most horrific of ways. The host told Kevin O'Sullivan that he has friends and relatives who are infected by the virus and have actually died from it.

"I have a cousin whose father died of coronavirus. Had another friend of mine - a TV producer who I've worked on foreign assignments - whose mum died in a care home last week," he said.

He also mentioned Kate Garraway, who is his co-presenter in Good Morning Britain. According to him, Garraway's husband is presently fighting for his life because of the virus and has already been staying in the ICU unit for weeks.

Given all these, with or without himself being infected, he said that he is personally affected, because many of the people he cared about have been directly impacted in the most horrific way possible.

He added that though that people who have a conscience would feel personally aggravated by the virus and the people it has been infecting.

Meanwhile, there are now 50,000 people and increasing who are clamoring for his removal from GMB as a host. Those who signed claimed that the host is one of the country's most despicable public figures, especially with how he reports on transgender issues.

The petition that the people signed has a statement that reads, "Wake up to the reality of Morgan's behavior. Hate crimes are on the rise, transphobia and discrimination over gender identity is becoming commonplace both upon social media and in the real world, and ITV continue to sit idly and let it play out in the name of entertainment."

The petition also stated that at this time, it has already become apparent that the host's behavior has went beyond the acceptable threshold. Morgan's rhetoric and actions are already at danger levels.

it can be remembered that back in 2019, when the covid-19 virus is yet non-existent, Piers made a jab against transgender people. While discussing gender and transgender issues, Piers said he now identifies as a two-spirit penguin as if saying people identifying with transgender are merely making it up and are not valid in what they feel.

As high as almost 1000 complaints to Ofman was made but he was neither investigated nor punished. Piers even said that the decision empowered him.

Morgan's words always tend to border to the offensive though. How he reported about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is almost akin to lambasting their names. Sometimes, his audience understands where he is coming from but there are also occasions when they think he has gone overboard.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan Has Coronavirus? GMB Broadcaster Speaks TRUTH About Illness

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles