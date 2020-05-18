Megan Fox Breakup: Brian Austin Green Accusing Fox Of Getting Bored?

Divorce speculations between Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox intensified after the actor posted a cryptic message on social media.

In his recent social media post, the "Beverly Hills 90210" star took to Instagram an image of a butterfly sitting on a flower with a caption about feeling "smothered."

"Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It's a great big world and they want to experience it," Green wrote.

Is this a subtle shade at his wife? After all, Fox is known to have a butterfly tattoo quote which says "We will all laugh at gilded butterflies."

Green's cryptic post came after the "Jennifer Body's" star was spotted with rapper Machine Gun Kelly -- whose real name is Richard Colson Baker -- driving around Calabasas, California.

Both Fox and the 30-year-old rapper are parts of the cast of the upcoming crime thriller "Midnight in the Switchgrass." It is directed by Randall Emmett and features other stars such as Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas and Bruce Willis.

However, the production, which took place in Puerto Rico, was forced to stop due to the coronavirus crisis.

Rumors about the troubles in their marriage started to circulate after the "Cross Wars" actor was seen without his wedding ring on as he stepped out in California.

Meanwhile, The "Transformer" star was also spotted earlier this week without the wedding band as she headed out in Calabasas for a grocery run.

Moreover, Daily Mail cited that the couple is living in separate homes amid the COVID-19 quarantine.

The 34-year-old Fox is reportedly living in a gated community in Calabasas Oaks, while her husband is spending quarantine in Malibu.

The news outlet added that Fox and Green were seen exchanging their three sons Bohdi, Noah and Journey in a parking lot in Los Angeles last April and went off on separate directions afterward.

However, amid their rumored breakup, a source told E! News that the pair "don't plan to file divorce right now."

This is not the first time that the Hollywood couple struggled through their relationship.

Green first met the then 18-year-old brunette bombshell when he guested on her show "Hope & Faith." They started dating in 2004.

In her 2009 interview with The New York Times, Megan recalled the time when she realized that there was something special about the actor.

"I liked him right away," Fox told the publication. "Everyone was around the monitor watching a scene, and Brian accidentally touched my leg. I remember literal electricity shooting through me and out me from every direction. It was like magic."

Unfortunately, after the pair got married in 2010, the "Jonah Hex" actress filed for a divorce in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences.

They reunited in 2016 and revealed that Fox was pregnant with her baby number three. The actress later dismissed the divorce petition in April of 2019.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles