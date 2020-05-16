Royal Truth: Meghan Markle's REAL Attitude -- EXPOSED!

Meghan Markle looked divine and absolutely radiant when she walked down the aisle in 2018 during her royal wedding with Prince Harry.

Thanks to her team, the Duchess of Sussex achieved that "Markle Sparkle" that everyone has been raving about.

Two years after her big day, Meghan's long-time facialist opened up about her "inspiring" friendship with the former royal.

In her interview with People, one of London's most sought-after facialists, Sarah Chapman, talked about her experience working with the 38-year-old duchess.

"I feel really lucky to have built a great friendship with Meghan," Chapman told the entertainment outlet. "It was an amazing experience and I really got to know her and the kind of person that she is: kind, generous, inspiring and always considering how she can help other people."

The renowned beauty expert has been the go-to facialist of Meghan even before she revealed her engagement in 2017. She also recalled how she was inspired by Meghan's company and detailed how they would just casually talk, laugh and chat about random stuff.

Sarah Chapman's Touching Message For Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan officially resigned from their roles as senior members of the royal family effective April 1. This came after the pair announced on January 8 their plans to exit the monarchy and seek their independence outside the U.K.

Following this, Chapman posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram with a series of Meghan's regal looks over the course of her time in the monarchy.

She described the couple as "kind and very down to earth" people. The sought-after expert went on and thanked Meghan for welcoming her into their lives.

"What began as a client relationship quickly turned into a dear friendship and she welcomed me into their lives. I feel very grateful to be a small part of their journey observing the passion for everything they do and compassion for the causes and people they meet, but also to witness the moments other people don't see," Chapman shared.

Aside from the former royal, Chapman's famous clients also include Spice Girls alum Victoria Beckham and Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway.

In her 20 years of skincare experience, she established a great reputation in the beauty industry and has been widely regarded as a premier skincare authority.

When asked about royal-approved beauty tips, she kept her lips sealed; however, the beauty expert recommended having her Radiance Recharge System before special events like weddings.

She explained that it is a "10-night intensive program" which includes a lot of vitamin C, exfoliants, and hyaluronic acid, which helps in brightening the skin.

As Prince Harry and Meghan have now settled in their Beverly Hills mansion together with their one-year-old son Archie Harrison, Chapman hopes to see the family as she visits her Los Angeles pop-up clinics.

The beauty expert, however, said that she's still sad that they have to leave the U.K.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles