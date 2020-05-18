Jennifer Aniston Recently Wore the Engagement Ring Brad Pitt Gave Her!

Did Jennifer Aniston hold on to the engagement ring Brad Pitt proposed to her with back in 1999?

The former couple became Hollywood's hottest couple in the day and started dating in the late 90s after their agents introduced them together.

Two years later, Brad proposed to Jennifer. And though their marriage ended in 2005, the engagement ring stood the test of time.

Back in the day, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor reached out to designer Silvia Damiani for a custom-made ring for his then-girlfriend.

According to reports, Brad Pitt paid $500,000 for the ring to have Jen's hand in marriage.

The engagement ring is reportedly based on the earrings he had also purchased for Jennifer. It has a large center stone that is surrounded by small diamonds, but nobody knows how many karats it has.

Additionally, the "Fight Club" actor sued the jewelry designer for making replicas of Jennifer Aniston's engagement ring, despite agreeing that the ring was supposed to be an "exclusive" piece.

Considering how much Brad has shelled out for that piece of jewelry, many of their fans wondered whatever happened to the engagement ring, following their divorce. After all, it was worth half a million dollars.

The "Friends" actress has never told anybody what she did with the engagement ring.

But in January at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, after the two accidentally met backstage, Jennifer Aniston was seen wearing a very familiar ring that resembled her first engagement ring that Brad Pitt gave years ago.

Photos of the two reuniting at the awards ceremony showed the pair smiling, chatting, and then eagle-eyed fans spotted Jennifer wearing the ring.

Fans immediately compared pictures of Jen's old engagement ring and the one she wore, and it can be confirmed that it is the same one.

After seeing how Jennifer still held on to what Brad Pitt gave her from years ago, fans are still hoping that the two will finally end up together once again, after Brad and his failed marriage to Angelina Jolie, and Jen to Justin Theroux.

Coincidentally, when Justin proposed to Jennifer ten years later, he spent $500,000 on her engagement ring. But Jennifer Aniston didn't just wear it at the SAG Awards. She wore the ring at the Golden Globes early this year as well.

The "Friends with Money" actress raised some eyebrows when she walked the red carpet with a sparkler on her that time.

What does it mean for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt?

Jennifer may have forgiven Brad for all the heartaches he gave her in the past, as the two are now reportedly good friends.

Brad spoke highly of Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globes red carpet, and he called Jennifer his "good friend." Jen was also spotted cheering him on as he accepted the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

None of the representatives for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have addressed any of the dating-again rumors.

After all, it seemed like Brad is dating Alia Shawkat, as per numerous reports.

