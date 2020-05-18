Camilla Heartbreak: Duchess Of Cornwall 'TERRIFIED' During Prince Charles Wedding

Camilla understandably felt terrified during her wedding day with Prince Charles. The Duchess of Cornwall was afraid the public would react differently considering how well-loved the late Princess Diana was.

Royal Apathy

On April 9, 2005, Prince Charles finally married his first love Camilla at Windsor Guildhall. Since both of them have gotten out of their first marriages through a divorce, they could no longer have a church wedding. The two also had to keep their wedding a small affair.

However, royal experts noticed small details about the union of the two, as seen in the Channel 5 documentary "Charles and Camilla: King and Queen in waiting." It revealed how Camilla truly felt on that day.

Victoria Howard told Channel 5 in the documentary why Charles and Camilla had a civil ceremony.

"Having been divorced already, both Charles and Camilla would have found it difficult to marry within the church. Instead, they had a civil service at the Windsor Guildhall," Howard explained.

Carole Malone, a journalist who covers royal news, added that Camilla was feeling anxious that day.

"She was terrified no one would come. She was worried she would be booed," Malone explained.

Film footage earlier that day showed that no one was on the street of Windsor. Malone explained what it meant for Camilla not to get the public to show support to her love for the Prince of Wales and future king of the U.K.

"She must have been terrified that no one would be there and as a journalist, I was looking at it and thinking the reaction to this is going to be national apathy which is almost as bad as a protest," Malone furthered.

Luckily, despite the freezing cold weather that day, the streets were filled with people by 10:30. All of them await the royal union between the heir to the throne and his first love Camilla.

Fifteen years later, Prince Charles and Camilla still find comfort in the thought of being together. They've been through a lot and their relationship didn't exactly start at the most ideal time. And yet, they continue to love each other over the years.

Everyone remains hopeful that when the heir to the throne finally becomes king, Camilla would still be there standing behind him -- supporting him all the way.

Prince Philip 'Crushed' By Camilla

Despite their eventual wedding and reunion, there was a time that Prince Philip thought it was over for him and Camilla.

Royal experts Dickie Arbiter and Katie Nicholl revealed how the news of Camilla marrying Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 left Prince Charles devastated.

At that time, the royal experts shared, Prince Charles was only 20 and was rendering work in the military. Soon after, he joined the Navy to take after the footsteps of his father.

"I think it was very important to him to fulfill that role because that was what was expected of him," Arbiter said.

Arbiter then explained that Camilla went on with her life when she learned that Prince Charles was preparing himself for his future duties as king.

"Like a lot of young ladies, they don't like their men disappearing out of their lives. Prince Charles did disappear out of her life and she married Andrew Parker Bowles instead," Arbiter added.

Nicholls furthered that the heir to the throne was deeply devastated when he learned of Camilla's engagement. The heir to the throne quickly wrote a letter to his great uncle Lord Mountbatten to express how he felt.

"He was disappointed with how such a blissful, peaceful and mutually happy relationship had to come to an end," Nicholls revealed.

