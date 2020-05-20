Sussex Heartbreak: Royal Family Snub Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's on Special Day

Is the entire British royal family still have bad blood towards Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just marked their second anniversary on May 19, 2020.

Meghan Markle married into Britain's famous family, marking a new era for the monarchy, and became the first biracial member.

However, the royal family was relatively quiet on social media about Meghan and Prince Harry.

Their milestone was not acknowledged by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and even Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Last year, the Royal Family's Instagram account posted a tribute to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to mark their first wedding anniversary.

The photo they uploaded was of Meghan and Prince Harry kissing on the steps of St. George's Chapel upon announcing that they were officially husband and wife.

While the Queen's account shared two photos on Instagram yesterday, neither of the pictures mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The first picture was a tribute to the Chelsea Flower Show, which was moved for virtual viewing. It also showed Queen Elizabeth II's favorite lilies that bloomed in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

The second photo marked the Queen's supposed second Buckingham Palace Garden Party, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, she was forced to cancel it.

On the other hand, though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished the Sussex's son Archie a happy birthday via Instagram early this month, Kate and Prince William didn't mention their in-law's wedding anniversary on their online accounts.

Instead, the couple posted a few things on their social media, focusing more on Mental Health Awareness Week and Kate's Chelsea Flower Show entry.

However, it is also worth mentioning that the royal family did not make a formal statement to mark Prince William and Duchess Kate's 9th wedding anniversary.

It is speculated that because of the coronavirus pandemic happening around the world, the royal family may have felt it inappropriate to promote a celebratory post, as reported by the Daily Express.

What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Did for their Anniversary

E! News has reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their second wedding anniversary by "focusing on each other and going off the grid."

A royal source told the news portal, "They are just powering down. No calls, no Zoom meetings, no work. Just hanging out as a family. keeping things simple."

Omid Scobie, the author of their upcoming biography "Finding Freedom," has also claimed that they will mark the day by spending "quality time" with Archie.

"Like everyone else, they are in lockdown at the moment, so they will just be hanging out together at home. But it will still be a lovely day."

It was also reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked their second wedding anniversary by making a $110,000 donation to provide 250,000 meals for Brits struggling during the pandemic.

The money they pledged was from their royal wedding TV broadcast in 2018.

The couple abandoned their royal life at the end of March to pursue other career and financially independent.

Before touching base in Los Angeles, where they are reportedly looking for a mansion they will call home, Meghan and Prince Harry first stayed in a multi-million-dollar mansion in Vancouver Island, just before they step down officially.

