Prince Charles Heartbreak: Prince Harry Sees David Foster Like A Father?

Singer-songwriter Katharine McPhee revealed that Britain's Prince Harry has a good relationship with her husband, David Foster.

She described their relationship, "really, really beautiful," and that Duke of Sussex and the music producer are like "father and son."

But first, many social media users question how McPhee and Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, know each other as she the singer has posted a photo of her with the Duchess on Instagram.

Speaking to Access, the 36-year-old singer said, "She went to a school called Immaculate Heart, just like me. She went to college and high school, and I was just there for college."

"I did a few concerts with her, and she has always been beautiful," she recalled, "I was never really close to her."

Though the two know each other from childhood, Prince Harry and David Foster are really good friends, said McPhee.

She also shared how she and Foster keep in touch with the former royals.

"My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry," she revealed. "They're so cute, and they're like father and son."

Though they weren't close in school, after Katharine McPhee landed the lead on the West End musical, "Waitress," she and Meghan picked up where they left off, while David Foster and Prince Harry hit it off.

She explained, "When I was in London doing Waitress, we went to a big charity event. Me and David put ourselves in a position where Prince Harry and Meghan could at least say hello."

It is also worth mentioning that the Fosters helped the former royals up with their Canadian hideaway before moving permanently to Los Angeles because David Foster reportedly knows a lot of people and places.

"David is the resource guy. We just hope they end up somewhere they feel like they can really settle down," Katharine McPhee shared.

According to reports, 62-year-old Giustra is a close friend of Foster. A Canadian mining mogul loaned the royal couple their million-dollar mansion in Vancouver Island, where they took time to finalize their plans to step back from their royal duties early this year.

Speaking toDaily Mail at the time, Foster said, "I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there because I'm a Canadian and we're a commonwealth country. It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment."

"I was really happy to be able to help them find a respite just to take a little time off."

With David Foster and Prince Harry having a "fatherly relationship," it was reported by The Sun that the Duke's relationship with his father is "rock solid," despite their decision to leave behind their royal duties.

An insider told British tabloid, "Harry is and always has been incredibly close to his father. And nothing that has happened in the last few months has changed that."

Reports also surfaced that Prince Harry is extremely worried about his father after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Express UK has also revealed that the Duke of Sussex has been using technology to keep in touch with his brother, Prince William, Prince Charles, and the rest of the royal family.

A source told Entertainment Online that the 35-year-old Duke has been staying in touch with his father and loves his grandmother after the UK was placed on lockdown last month.

