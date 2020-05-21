Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Royal Staff Could SUFFER Because Of COVID-19 Crisis

We should all know by now that the novel coronavirus does not have a targeted victim. Anyone from all walks of life, gender, and age could be infected and suffer from the deadly virus.

The royal family is no exception from the ongoing health crisis, even the heir to the throne Prince Charles tested positive from coronavirus during the earlier days of the pandemic.

And just like the rest of the businesses and industries affected by the pandemic, the royal family's income is also expected to suffer from this health crisis.

According to reports, members of the royal staff have been warned that the cashflow within the Buckingham Palace and other royal households would be affected. It is due to the forced closure of the royal attractions to the public in adherence to the lockdown and stay-at-home protocols.

It is expected to dent a whopping $18 million (or $22 million) from Queen Elizabeth II's accounts.

The Buckingham Palace recently announced that their State Rooms would remain close for the rest of the year. The tour for the 19 State Rooms used for ceremonial and state occasions costs £26.50 per visitor (or roughly around $32).

The tourist attraction usually re-opens when Queen Elizabeth II goes to Balmoral during summer. It will also be the first time that the Buckingham Palace State Rooms will remain close since it first opened its door to the public in 1993.

Aside from the Queen's famous residence, the Royal Collection Trust was also forced to close the Windsor Castle, Frogmore House, the Royal Mews, Clarence House, and the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh to the public.

Meanwhile, the official online shop of the royal family will remain open for those who want to purchase royal gifts and souvenirs.

Not Exempted From The Pandemic

In a statement, the Buckingham Palace revealed that they are also affected by the financial impact of COVID-19.

"The whole country is very likely to be impacted financially by coronavirus, and the royal household is no exception," a palace spokesperson said.

"At the moment the attention of the royal household is on ensuring it follows all the guidelines and supports the national effort in combatting COVID-19."

Financial Crisis Memo

The statement comes after the news broke that the Head of the Royal Household, Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel wrote a memo to the staff expressing his concerns for the financial crisis brought by the pandemic.

The memo reportedly served as a warning that their income is expected to fall by a third this year.

"The crisis has already tested our resilience, adaptability and preparedness in many ways and at all levels across the organisation. It has also had a significant impact on the activities of the whole royal household," the memo states, as reported by Express U.K.

"We must, therefore, assume it could still be many weeks, if not months before we are able to return to business as usual," the memo added.

According to ITV News royal editor Chris Ship, royal sources did not deny the existence of the said memo and are not taking issue about it.

