Jennifer Aniston Gives Brad Pitt Ultimatum: 'Me or Alia Shawkat?'

"Friends" alum Jennifer Aniston is rumored to be getting frustrated with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt because she doesn't know where she stands in his life.

As Mirror UK reports, the 51-year-old actress has demanded some clarity from the "Ad Astra" actor about their relationship.

Since his marriage to Angelina Jolie ended in 2016, Pitt's friendship with Aniston had rekindled early this year when they had a reunion backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

It was said that Aniston has asked Pitt's indecision about their relationship and wants to know where she stands with rumored girlfriend, Alia Shawkat, in the picture.

In the last 12 months, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been growing closer to one another but that it's hard for the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor to commit.

The British tabloid has also reported that Aniston warned Pitt to "make up his mind."

According to Heatworld, the reported "relationship" is becoming an annoyance for Aniston, and she wants some clarification as to where she stands.

It has been reported that one day Brad Pitt gives her a lot of attention, and then the next, he is barely in touch with Aniston.

The "Murder Mystery" star has reportedly reached the end of her breaking point and is said that she will not consider a relationship with her former beau until he stops being "flaky and indecisive" about his intentions with her.

A source told Heatworld, "Whenever anyone asks Brad what's going on between him and Alia, he insists they're just friends."

The source continued, "But there have been loads of rumors that she's been staying at his place and hanging out with him nonstop."

The source further said that the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" actor has still been contacting Aniston and acts like nothing's going on between him and Shawkat.

Besides that, Brad Pitt has also reportedly acted as extra flirty to Aniston and said how much he looks forward to meeting up with the blonde bombshell once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

"She's been taking the calls, but she finds it maddening wondering what the hell is happening - and she's told him as much."

But unfortunately, Aniston reportedly feels heartbroken and "let down by him once again."

Did Brad Pitt Have a Dull Marriage Life with Jennifer Aniston?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt separated in 2005 when Pitt moved on to Angelina Jolie.

Years after their split, Pitt talked about that seemed to point at his marriage with Aniston that people have misinterpreted.

In an interview with Parade in 2011, he once said that he wanted to find a movie about an exciting life at one point in his life because he wasn't living that way.

He went on and referred to his previous marriage with Aniston.

"But I wasn't living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn't."

However, he corrected his statement when many fans were not happy with it.

Some fans believed that he was blaming Aniston for his not-so-interesting life, while some fans think that the actress is a dull companion.

"It grieves me that this was interpreted this way. the point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but I was becoming dull to myself and responsible for myself."

