Nick Cordero COVID-19 Update: Actor's Health Going Downhill After Recovery Stint

After waking up from a medically induced coma last week, the health condition of Broadway actor Nick Cordero has taken a turn for the worse.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared a heartbreaking update on Instagram about the 41-year-old Tony nominee who was hospitalized since April because of the coronavirus.

"Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately, things are going downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, mega-prayers right now," she told her followers with tears in her eyes, also adding that she won't be able to do her usual Instagram Live that afternoon.

"Please cheer and please pray for Nick today, and I know that this virus is not going to get him down," Amanda Kloots said while breaking down.

"It's not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today. Thank you."

She also shared an Instagram picture of Nick Cordero in black and white and captioned it, "Mega prayers for this special man right now. God continues to grant miracles."

On Tuesday, Kloots shared a positive update that her husband's right lung started to look better.

She wrote a photo of Cordero on Instagram Stories, "For two days it's been clear! The left lung is the same. So the left is still causing issues that we need to get clear. Prayers for left lung clearing."

On Monday, the fitness trainer shared that doctors were pulling "fewer secretions" out of his lungs and described it as a "small win."

But the major milestone of Nick Cordero was waking up after spending more than a month in a coma from complications of the COVID-19.

Speaking on Instagram Stories about the Broadway star, "I asked the doctor today, 'Can we say he is awake?' And he is awake."

"It's just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes and closing his eyes takes all his energy. But he is awake. Yay! We did it."

In spite of the progress, Mrs. Cordero said that Nick was in no means "out of the woods yet" as there are still concerns with other things, including an infection in his lungs.

Back in April, Cordero was first rushed to the hospital for pneumonia, but later after taking the coronavirus test, he tested positive and then had tested negative.

Nick Cordero even had to have his right leg amputated because of the ongoing blood clotting complications. He has gone under a tracheostomy, which was one step forward getting his off a ventilator.

Aside from that, he faced other complications, such as septic shock and two mini-strokes.

Amanda Kloots has been updating everyone on Instagram ever since her husband was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit.

She also requests for prayers, good vibes and a daily dance to her husband's song "Live Your Life," with the hashtag #WakeUpNick.

In April, friends of the family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money to support Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month-old son Elvis.

As of writing, the campaign has raised $537,491.

