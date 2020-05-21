Meghan Markle Jealousy: Diary Details Queen's Favoritism Over Kate Middleton

Last week, it was revealed that Meghan Markle had kept a diary during her time in the UK, upon arriving as Prince Harry's actress girlfriend up until leaving as the Duchess of Sussex.

A source told The Daily Mail that a friend of Meghan has confirmed that she has indeed kept a diary and wrote about details of her life with the Duke of Sussex.

Another close friend spilled some confidential details about the contents of Meghan Markle's diary to In Touch Magazine.

Apparently, the former "Suits" star wrote about how she felt the royals didn't protect her from media scrutiny and that they have always stood by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and never with her.

The source told the tabloid, "The way Meghan sees it, the royals threw her to the wolves."

The insider went on to say that Meghan felt as though she was given the cold shoulder by her sister-in-law, who was apparently given special treatment by Queen Elizabeth II.

"Despite Meghan's efforts to be nice, Kate wouldn't speak to her for weeks. Her silence was scary," the source claimed.

The unnamed confidant even detailed in one incident that involved Kate's daughter, Prince Charlottes, at a bridesmaids' dress fitting that reportedly brought the Duchess of Cambridge to tears.

"Meghan will never forget that day - and I'm sure it's well documented in her journal."

According to a report in 2018, the incident followed a stressful dress fitting just weeks before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding.

Meghan was understood to have insisted on wearing only the "very best" for her big day, but the fitting reportedly didn't go well according to her demands.

A royal insider told The Daily Telegraph at that time, "Kate had only just given birth to her third child, Prince Louis, and was feeling quite emotional."

The pressure of the stressful fitting became too much for the Duchess of Cambridge that she was left shaken and in tears.

According to royal experts, her memoir could be turned into a best-selling autobiography that will surely rock Buckingham Palace.

Royal writer Andrew Morton, who also wrote "Diana: Her Story" in 1992, has already written "Meghan: Hollywood Princess" but is still intrigued by the possibility of a book using the Duchess' own words.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Morton said, "She is a good writer, with a nice turn of phrase. Remember, she studied English in her first year at Northwestern College."

He added that a first-person account would give Meghan Markle full control, something that she and her husband wanted since the beginning of their royal lives together.

In another report, sources told British tabloids that the Duchess of Sussex desperately wants to shatter her image of being a demanding diva who was always rude to her royal staff and others for fame and power.

But with their book, "Finding Freedom" written by two royal authors which will be available in August, the couple is thinking that this will give them a clean slate.

"Meghan seems to think that readers will finally understand the monumental anguish and turmoil she had to endure with a stiff upper life."

Meghan Markle also wants to see her "vulnerable side," something the book will talk about in great detail.

READ MORE: Sussex Heartbreak: Royal Family Snub Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's on Special Day

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles