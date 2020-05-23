Quarantine Bikini Queen: Ayesha Curry Is The Real MVP

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is one lucky man.

On Saturday, Steph's wife, Ayesha Curry, surprised the world with a rare snap of her in a bikini. The celebrity cookbook author posted two photos on Instagram showing off her well-toned physique and new look, impressing her friends and followers.

Ayesha captioned the post with "Took me long enough," which is perhaps in reference to her previous stance that she doesn't like showing too much skin. However, it is also possible she is referring to the time spent before she captured the perfectly stunning photo of her -- which honestly made her almost unrecognizable.

"Alrighty. Lemme get my life together," Gabrielle nion and Ayesha's friend commented on the post.

"Skinny minnny," Jordyn Woods chimed in, referring to Ayesha's massive lockdown transformation.

Of course, our main man Stephen Curry, didn't let the chance to show the Ayesha is his wife and the mother of his three kids.

Ayesha is certainly using the quarantine period wisely, as her new fit and incredible figure is a product of her daily exercise routine with his husband.

For those not following Ayesha regularly, her IG Story during the quarantine is often filled with videos of her and Steph working out. Of course, there is also the regular cooking tips and all, but the mom-of-three is also doing the work in terms of keeping her body in shape.

Ayesha is certainly becoming more and more bold when it comes to sharing snaps, and fans and Steph certainly couldn't be any happier.

For us, Ayesha Curry is the real MVP.!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles