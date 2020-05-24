Queen Heartbreak: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SHAMED By Politician

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of wasting British taxpayers' money. The Queen must feel ashamed.

Harry and Meghan reportedly bilked British taxpayers of tens of millions before they officially left the UK. This accusation was made by a former member of Parliament and even a current member of the Privy Council himself.

According to Norman Baker, an ex-Liberal Democrat for East Sussex as well as the writer "And What Do You Do?", between the time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married up to the time they officially stepped down from their senior roles, they essentially used up a huge chunk of taxpayers' money.

In fact, based on his computations, British taxpayers shelled out around $53 million or £44 million to support their lifestyle.

Baker, clearly outraged that the two decided to just leave the country and even accuse the British of various things, the bills are ongoing even if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now in the United States. He added that even if it is possible to describe Harry and Meghan as rich, they are not rich enough for the lifestyle they prefer.

Harry and Meghan net worth is estimated to be over $25 million, a far cry from how much they need in order to live the so-called good life they want. As such, Baker accuses them of living the good life at the expense of the ordinary British taxpayers.

Baker even broke down the massive expenses that the two incurred in the years they were in their royal positions. The largest one can be attributed to their wedding. This was just natural since it was an event that the world tuned in to, but Baker said the wedding reached a whopping $40.8 million.

The royals only shouldered $2.4 million personally.

The costs are further highlighted to be humungous when compared to the costs incurred during Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding. It only reached $24.3 million.

The wedding costs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reached this high because of the security costs. As high as $35 million went to security costs alone.

Still, the politician said the remaining money went to other extravagances as well, including the 20 new trumpets that amounted to $109,000. Crowd control barriers reached a total of $1.2 million.

After the wedding, the couple did not leave cheaply while in Kensington Palace. Before they even settled in, they incurred $1.7 million renovation to the 21-room apartment. Moreover, once renovated, they still decided to live elsewhere! The Queen gave them Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate. Instead of moving in as is, they had another round of renovations at $2.9 million. Here they stayed less than six months before deciding they wanted to leave the UK, promising they would pay for the costs incurred on this second renovations.

Now that the two are starting to pay a bit of what they owe, Baker said that it is apparently not enough. In fact, it will literally take them forever to pay up.

"The couple have said they will repay the renovation costs for Frogmore Cottage. They have offered ($22,000) a month, which is also meant to cover rent," he wrote. "Assuming a rent of ($12,000) a month, it will take them 25 years to repay the renovation costs, and that is without interest or any ongoing maintenance," he added.

Aside from the wedding and the house, they racked up hundreds of thousands too for their staff and travel expenses. British taxpayers actually shouldered $721,000 for over two years. Their jet setting activities cost the taxpayers $1.2 million, in the estimate.

Reports had it that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now out of their heads thinking about how to pay their security in the United States. Understandably, since their security costs while in the UK already reached an overwhelming $8.5 million before Megxit.

At present, with them essentially jobless in the US, people are wondering what their next steps would be. According to reports, Prince Charles has alloted for them 2.5 million in allowance a year.

Baker finds this extra contentious. "Controversially, Charles is allowed to classify this allowance to Harry as a business expense, which he can set against tax. This means that the public purse continued to support Harry for as long as Charles continued with this approach to funding the Duke."

